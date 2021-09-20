Childhood Cancer Prevention Initiative Ramps up Advocacy during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month as New Data Shows Childhood Cancer Upward Trend Continues

"The trend doesn't look good for childhood cancers in this country. Many childhood cancers are preventable" said David Levine, Co-founder & President of American Sustainable Business Council and a leading member of the CCPI. He added, "Businesses can eliminate toxic chemicals from their processes and production, and governments can create public policies to regulate toxic chemicals and incentivize safer chemicals based on the scientific research that confirms that eliminating toxic chemicals can revert the upward trend of many childhood cancers."

Multiple studies conducted over the last year validated the primary findings of the Childhood Cancer: Cross-Sector Strategies for Prevention report, released in September 2020 which revealed that childhood cancer rates among those under age 20 increased by 34 percent between 1975-2017 (now by 41% per 2018 data). Health and science leaders also noted that the increasing rates of childhood cancer could not be due to genetics alone, affirming the need for a multi-sector approach to protect children and families by eliminating toxic chemicals associated with cancers where children live, learn, and play.

The new findings , within just one year of the release of the report, are driving an upsurge of advocacy efforts and commitments to help reduce the risk of childhood cancer. Recent meta-analyses confirm that exposure to pesticides increases the risk of childhood leukemia , especially if women are exposed during pregnancy. Other studies indicate that living close to plant nurseries may also increase risk of childhood cancers , raising the spectre of exposure to pesticide drift which can settle in homes as a cause of childhood leukemia. In addition, studies continue to document concerns related to the increased risk of childhood leukemia from exposure to chemicals, including living near petroleum facilities and also pollutants in our homes and indoor environments .

This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, leaders from various sectors have organized a series of six panel webinars that will take place from September 20th – 24th. The discussions will focus on topics including: 1) an overview of the report and a look at the latest data, science, business and policy updates one year later, 2) the cancer community, 3) the latest science on the risks from pesticides, 4) cancer care and prevention, 5) the role of business in prevention, and 6) community-based solutions from grassroots advocates taking action to prevent childhood cancers where they live. Anyone interested can join by registering here .

Find out more and download the report and addendum with updated information at ChildhoodCancerPrevention.org

The Childhood Cancer Prevention Initiative is a collaborative effort to improve children's health by widely sharing the evidence base about the impacts of toxic chemicals on children, as well as opportunities for preventing childhood cancer by removing toxic chemicals from products and environments where children live, learn and play. Together, we will engage scientists and health professionals to review and interpret research; help manufacturers and retailers drive a shift in business practices; and encourage elected officials to implement responsible state and federal policies. We will learn from the experiences of parents, workers, businesses and communities, and provide them with information and tools to avoid exposure to potentially dangerous substances and exercise their power to shift the marketplace. For more information about the initiative contact: [email protected]

