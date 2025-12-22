Childhood Cancer Society Announces Madelyn "Maddy" Beirne as Adventure Ted Scholar

NORTH JERSEY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "See the adventure in all that you do," says Adventure Ted, the spokesbear of the Childhood Cancer Society (CCS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping families battling childhood cancer financially and emotionally. No one embodies Adventure Ted's motto more fully than Madelyn (Maddy) Beirne, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age nine and has since learned firsthand what it means to find courage, joy, and adventure in each day, even when challenges arise. Today, CCS is proud to announce Maddy as the selected inductee for the Adventure Ted Scholars Program, sponsored by the John Junkers Foundation.

As an Adventure Ted Scholar, Maddy will receive $4,000 per semester to support her tuition at Montclair State University, where she is currently a sophomore majoring in Exercise Science.

Maddy's academic and career path reflects her dedication to helping others navigate adversity. In her scholarship application, she wrote: "As an exercise science major on track to become a sports psychologist and mental performance coach, I'm motivated by the opportunity to make a positive impact on athletes' lives."

She also reflected on how her diagnosis shaped her resilience and long-term goals: "My resilience was tested over and over, especially when doctors told me I couldn't do the things I loved most, like playing soccer, going to school, or even spending time outside. It felt like I had lost the parts of myself that made me who I was. But as I slowly healed, I realized that this challenge was shaping me into someone stronger, more determined, and more compassionate. That experience ultimately set me on the path I'm on today. It made me want to dedicate my life to helping others, just like my nurses and doctors helped me."

In addition to financial support, the Adventure Ted Scholars Program provides hands-on professional development. As part of her induction, Maddy will join CCS as an intern and contribute to the planning and execution of a charity golf outing in New Jersey. The event is part of the Adventure Ted Challenge —a national campaign to raise awareness and funds for families battling childhood cancer. A local New Jersey family battling pediatric cancer will receive a wish grant at the upcoming outing - more details will be announced in 2026.

The outing also highlights CCS's commitment to lifestyle-oriented fundraisers, supported through partnerships with organizations such as The Dormie Network Foundation and guided by experts like Kim Brehm, Events and Development Director at First Tee Jersey Shore, who brings invaluable mentorship to the project.

Tommy Head, Founder and CEO of Childhood Cancer Society, shared:

"Maddy is the embodiment of what it means to be an Adventure Ted Scholar. She is someone who has faced a tremendous challenge head-on, found strength in uncertainty, and chosen to keep moving forward with purpose, optimism, and heart. Her journey is a powerful reminder that adventure isn't defined by the absence of obstacles, but by how we rise to meet them and how we use our experiences to help others along the way."

He continued, "We are incredibly proud to welcome Maddy into the Adventure Ted Scholars Program and to support her in pursuing her goals through her education and service with Childhood Cancer Society. We hope her journey inspires others facing difficult challenges to find strength, keep moving forward, and overcome them just as she has. Maddy's journey is just beginning, and we're honored to be part of it."

About Adventure Ted

Adventure Ted is a brand rooted in positivity, inspired by the hero of the beloved children's book. Its mission is to help individuals overcome challenges by maintaining an optimistic mindset, with content and initiatives designed to inspire and uplift.

About the Adventure Ted Challenge

The Adventure Ted Challenge is a national campaign hosted on Givebutter.com that aims to raise as much awareness and funding for childhood cancer as possible.

About Childhood Cancer Society

Childhood Cancer Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping families battling pediatric cancer. Through initiatives like the Adventure Ted Challenge, CCS raises awareness, grants wishes, and provides financial relief to families during their most challenging times.

