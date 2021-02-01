Childhood Friends Training the Unemployed for Free Snag Jefferson Awards 2021 Silver Medal

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over three years ago, Larry Apke and Dave Rawlings, friends since childhood, founded The Job Hackers, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the unemployed, providing a free training program that would normally cost thousands of dollars per person. Since then, they have provided over $2 million of free. Through their experience, they are helping the unemployed find work and bring diversity to the tech world. For their efforts they were given a Silver Medal from the Jefferson Awards in a virtual ceremony on January 27 and are now in the running for a national award.

The core offering of the Job Hackers is a class commonly referred to as "the Agile MBA", a course that teaches students Agile and Scrum. It also prepares students to pass the Professional Scrum Master (PSM I) Certification exam. According to LinkedIn, Scrum Masters are well paid and it is one of the fastest-growing professions.

Scrum Masters lead Scrum Teams for the delivery of projects ranging from software development to marketing. Apke volunteers his time to teach the course by Zoom and it has received raved reviews for being insightful, helpful and well put together.

"Even during the pandemic, about 40 percent of our graduates find a job within 90 days," said The Job Hackers explained Mr. Apke. "Many find management jobs, with some earning a six-figure income. Registration is open to everyone around the world and there's no prerequisite."

The average age of their students is 43, roughly half are minorities, and 60 percent are women, many returning to work after taking care of parents or children. One of the reasons there are a lot of women is because they partner with many women's groups.

Nobody at The Job Hackers gets paid. Their mission is accomplished with a corps of volunteers and on a shoestring budget of about $10,000 per year. You can support The Job Hackers cause by making a donation, becoming a partner or shopping at its online store.

"If you need a job, no matter where you are, sign-up for our course. It costs you nothing and it could be the best decision of your life," said Apke.

To find out more about The Job Hackers see their website. You can also contact Larry Apke at [email protected].

