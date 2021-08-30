Children & Teen Dental Group Announces Name Change to Oak Dental Partners

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children & Teen Dental Group ("C&TDG"), founded in 2015 by CEO Lee Provow, announced today that it has changed its name to Oak Dental Partners. The company is a Dental Support Organization ("DSO") that has grown to 25 affiliated pediatric dental and orthodontic offices across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Pennsylvania over the last six years. The new name reflects the organization's rapid growth trajectory and decision to expand into adult and family dentistry.

Oak Dental Partners Logo

Though the rebrand is changing the company name at the DSO-level to Oak Dental Partners, Children & Teen Dental Group will forever live on as a standalone division of the company solely focused on pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.

In March of 2021, C&TDG changed ownership and installed an exceptional Board of Advisors, including the former CEO of one of the largest DSO's in the country, the current CEO of a major dental software firm, and the former Head of HR of a Fortune 100 company.

Post-transaction, Oak Dental Partners has begun a hyper-growth phase and has added multiple locations in Florida and Alabama and is currently under contract to add multiple locations in the Southwest. With ample capital and outstanding leadership, the company is executing a strategic plan to grow throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest. The company's business model is to partner with established, reputable dental offices and add or bolster orthodontics, oral surgery, and specialty services.

"With a new name fitting our growth trajectory and expanded service offerings, Oak Dental Partners is positioned to better and more broadly execute our mission 'to support our practices in positively impacting lives by improving smiles, confidence, and overall health,'" says CEO Lee Provow.

About Oak Dental Partners

Oak Dental Partners is an Atlanta-based DSO with 25 affiliated dental and orthodontic practices across four states and growing. The Company provides its affiliated offices with a full site of support services, including marketing, recruiting, finance, compliance, and human resources.

For more information, you can visit our website at www.oakdentalpartners.com.

