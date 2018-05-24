Children are the Winners in the 10th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge - More Than $1.2 Million Raised by 87 Midwest Charities

"Children are our most important resource for the future as well as our most vulnerable citizens," said Ron Boire, CEO of Art Van Furniture. "This year's winners will help to improve innumerable young lives."

For the first time, charities vying for $305,000 in grants were divided into those with operating budgets of more than $500,000 (Tier 1) and less than $500,000 (Tier 2).

Tier 1 winners

First Place - $100,000 : Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana , Merrillville

: Boys & Girls Clubs of , Second Place - $50,000 : The Power Company Kids Club, Pontiac, Mich.

: The Power Company Kids Club, Third Place - $25,000 : Humble Design, Pontiac, Mich.

: Humble Design, Fourth Place - $15,000 : Brilliant Detroit, Detroit, Mich.

: Brilliant Detroit, Fifth Place - $10,000 : Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Tier 2 winners

First Place- $50,000 : Oaks Acorn Children's Village, Monroe, Mich.

: Oaks Acorn Children's Village, Second Place - $25,000 : Vision Hope Community Development Corporation, St. Clair Shores, Mich.

: Vision Hope Community Development Corporation, Third Place - $10,000 : NOAH Project Detroit, Detroit, Mich.

: NOAH Project Detroit, Fourth Place - $10,000 : Alpha Family Services of Greenville , Greenville, Mich.

: Alpha Family Services of , Fifth Place - $10,000 : Sweet Dreamzzz, Livonia, Mich.

Cindy Crawford, international supermodel, businesswoman and philanthropist, served as the Art Van Charity Challenge ambassador for the fourth consecutive year. Powered by CrowdRise, the world's largest crowdfunding platform dedicated exclusively to charitable fundraising, more than $10 million has been donated and over $25 million has been raised for 400 charities since the competition began in 2009. For additional information, visit www.artvancharitychallenge.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

Art Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 187 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

