CHILDREN AT RISK Completes Statewide Tour on Early Education and the 86th Legislative Session

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHILDREN AT RISK recently completed an "Early Education Texas Tour" to engage stakeholders on the outcomes and changes identified for early childhood education during the 86th Legislative Session. Funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Whataburger, the non-profit hosted roundtable discussions in 9 cities across Texas to discuss recently passed legislation and the impact on children and the community.

During the meetings which included child care providers, public officials and community leaders, CHILDREN AT RISK shared new policies in child care and public Pre-K, including enhanced coordination of early childhood education programs to maximize government dollars being spent, improve quality, and meet the needs of low-income working families; improved child care safety standards; and early education allotment to fund full-day public Pre-K to eligible children. Stakeholders also discussed how to continue the momentum towards quality early childhood education and learned how they can be involved in statewide efforts through the Texas Rising Star 4-year review process, Prenatal to 3 Coalition, and the Texas Early Learning Council.

"The changes in early childhood education will have a positive effect on Texas children and their parents. We celebrate the 86th legislative wins while acknowledging there is still a lot more to do to ensure Texas children have access to quality early childhood education," says Dr. Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of CHILDREN AT RISK. "Working parents have hard choices to make if they don't have access to affordable, quality child care, and children will not be equipped for success later in life if early education is mediocre."

From birth through age 3, a child's brain is developing and building a foundation that will determine future learning, health, and behaviors. The foundation is heavily influenced by interactions with that child's caregivers, such as parents or child care teachers. Without a strong foundation, children are less likely to succeed in school and later in the workforce.

In addition to the Early Education Texas Tour, CHILDREN AT RISK recently released the Early Childhood Apprenticeship Programs report, reviewing how apprenticeship programs can create a pipeline of highly-qualified early education teachers in Texas. The report, funded by Alliance for Early Success, discusses the challenges child care teachers face, how to use an apprenticeship program to solve issues in early childhood education, and recommendations for action.

SOURCE CHILDREN AT RISK

Related Links

http://www.childrenatrisk.org

