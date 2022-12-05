Children day care services market size to grow by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global children day care services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The specialized consumer services market covers the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global children day care services market size is estimated to increase by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%.
Global children day care services market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global children day care services market – Vendor analysis
Vendor landscape - The global children daycare services market was highly fragmented in 2022. The competitive landscape of the market is expected to remain fragmented in 2027, owing to the introduction of new players during the forecast period. A few prominent vendors that offer children daycare services in the market are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., G8 Education Ltd., Global Children's Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc, and others.
Vendors are focusing on factors such as brand, labor, technology, and capital expenditure (CAPEX) to compete in the market. They emphasize technology for providing innovative services to consumers. They are also focusing on building brands and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands.
Vendor offerings -
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.: The company offers children day care services such as infant care, toddler care, and preschool.
- Busy Bees Daycare LLC: The company offers children day care services such as summer program, full-time program, and half-time program.
- Cadence Education LLC: The company offers children day care services such as infant care and toddler care.
- G8 Education Ltd.: The company offers children day care services through Pelican Childcare and Kinder Haven brands.
Global children day care services market - Segmentation assessment
Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global children day care services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global children day care services market.
- North America will account for 30% of the growth of the global children day care services market during the forecast period. APAC is another region that offers significant growth opportunities for vendors. It is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising middle-class population and the increasing incomes of consumers.
Segment overview
Based on application, the global children day care services market is segmented into center-based and home-based.
- The market share growth of the center-based segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Center-based children's daycare facilities provide an advanced curriculum, which facilitates the overall development of children. This, in turn, is driving the growth of this segment. These centers provide an advanced curriculum that promotes literacy, language development, personality development, and other aspects.
Global children day care services market – Market dynamics
- Impactful driver - The decrease in the child mortality rate is driving the children day care services market growth. According to The World Bank Group, the mortality rate for children under five years of age (per 1,000 live births) globally declined from 40.5 in 2016 to 37.7 in 2019. The infant mortality rate (IMR) has also recorded a downward trend. The IMR declined from 30.7 in 2016 to 28.2 in 2019. Moreover, advances in the medical field will further improve the growth prospects for the market during the forecast period.
- Key trend - The rising trend of high-value services is fueling the children day care services market growth. The increase in household disposable income, along with a rise in women's participation in the labor force, has driven the demand for high-value children day care services. Major vendors are offering high-value services such as personalized education. For instance, Learning Care Group offers a personalized learning experience for children. Therefore, the market is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period.
- Major challenge - The increased cost of raising children is a major challenge impeding the growth of the market. In many low-income families, the cost of childcare is more than the cost of housing, transportation, food, and others. For instance, the average cost of center-based children's daycare for an infant in the US is more than USD 1,200. The increasing cost of childcare is one of the main reasons for the decline in the birth rate. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in children day care services market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the children day care services market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the children day care services market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the children day care services market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of children day care services market vendors
|
Children Day Care Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
159
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 -2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 164.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, KU Childrens Services, Learning Care Group, Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc., Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC, Spring Education Group, St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Learning Experience, The Sunshine House, and Tiny Hoppers Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global children day care services market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global children day care services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Center-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Center-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Center-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Center-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Center-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Home-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Home-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Home-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Preschool children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Preschool children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Preschool children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Preschool children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Preschool children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Infant and toddlers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Infant and toddlers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Infant and toddlers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Infant and toddlers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Infant and toddlers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Older children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Older children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Older children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Older children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Older children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Busy Bees Daycare LLC
- Exhibit 117: Busy Bees Daycare LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Busy Bees Daycare LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Busy Bees Daycare LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Cadence Education LLC
- Exhibit 120: Cadence Education LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Cadence Education LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Cadence Education LLC - Key offerings
- 12.6 G8 Education Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: G8 Education Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: G8 Education Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: G8 Education Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: G8 Education Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Global Childrens Center
- Exhibit 127: Global Childrens Center - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Global Childrens Center - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Global Childrens Center - Key offerings
- 12.8 Goddard Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Goddard Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Goddard Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Goddard Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Growing Room
- Exhibit 133: Growing Room - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Growing Room - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Growing Room - Key offerings
- 12.10 JP Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 136: JP Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: JP Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: JP Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Kids R Kids International Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Kids R Kids International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Kids R Kids International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Kids R Kids International Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 KinderCare Learning Centers LLC
- Exhibit 142: KinderCare Learning Centers LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 143: KinderCare Learning Centers LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: KinderCare Learning Centers LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 KU Childrens Services
- Exhibit 145: KU Childrens Services - Overview
- Exhibit 146: KU Childrens Services - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: KU Childrens Services - Key offerings
- 12.14 Learning Care Group
- Exhibit 148: Learning Care Group - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Learning Care Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Learning Care Group - Key offerings
- 12.15 Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc.
- Exhibit 151: Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC
- Exhibit 154: Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 12.17 Spring Education Group
- Exhibit 157: Spring Education Group - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Spring Education Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Spring Education Group - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 165: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations
