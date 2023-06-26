Children Day Care Services Market size to grow by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market driven by the increasing labor force participation rate of women - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The children day care services market is set to grow by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Increasing labor force participation rate of women is the major factor driving the children day care services market growth. This trend is influenced by various factors, such as societal attitudes, employment opportunities, household income, and childcare costs. According to The World Bank Group, the global female labour force participation rate (ages 15+) rose from 47.5% in 2016 tolabor 47.29% in 2019. Countries, particularly emerging economies like Japan, are taking bold steps to encourage female employment and decrease gender disparities, directing to an increase in demand for childcare services. The steady growth in health and consumption expenditure, childcare costs, and inflation rate also contribute to the need for women to work. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children Day Care Services Market

The children day care services market covers the following areas:

The report on the children day care services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Children Day Care Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The growing demand for high-quality child care services is a major trend shaping the children day care services market. For Instance, Goddard School is a top-ranked educational facility for children aged 6 weeks to 6 years in the US. It has a total license fee of USD 135,000, with a minimum investment of USD 712,800- USD 786,100 and a minimum cash injection of USD 150,000. Also, Primrose School Franchising Co. has over 450 schools across 32 states and plans to extend further in the US. With more millennials and socially-aware parents seeking child care, franchising offers growth opportunities for investors and can increase revenue for the global children day care services market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Major Challenge

Raising a child has become increasingly expensive, and parents now spend a large portion of their income on fundamental necessities for their children, which is a major challenge that may impede children day care services market growth. Especially for low-income families, childcare costs often exceed housing, college fees, transportation, and food. For instance, in the US, center-based childcare for an infant costs over USD 1,200 per month, and home-based care costs over USD 700 per month. However, the expense of licensed childcare is not affordable for many families, and the increasing cost of childcare has been recognized as a cause for the downfall in the birth rate. The global total fertility rate declined from 2.44 in 2016 to 2.40 in 2019, which has an adverse effect on the overall economy. Therefore, such factors may hamper the growth of the children's daycare services market in the forecast period.

Children Day Care Services Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (centre-based and home-based), End-user (preschool children, infants and toddlers, and older children), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The child daycare services market share growth of the centre-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increased emphasis on developing standards-based methods of delivering child care in centre-based children's daycare facilities. These centres strive at performing on the general personality development of children. They are more likely to provide an educationally enriched curriculum that promotes literacy, language development, personality development, and others. Also, children get better possibilities to socialize with their peers. These valuable factors boost the demand for centre-based children's daycare facilities, thereby rising the revenue of the childcare services market vendors.

The children day care services market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Busy Bees Daycare LLC

Cadence Education LLC

Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd.

G8 Education Ltd.

Global Children's Center

Goddard Systems Inc.

Growing Room

JP Holdings Inc.

Kids R Kids International Inc.

KinderCare Learning Centers LLC

KU Childrens Services

Learning Care Group

Penny and Peggy Nairn 24-Hour Childcare Inc.

24-Hour Childcare Inc. Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC

Spring Education Group

St. Timothy Catholic Church

The Learning Experience

The Sunshine House

Tiny Hoppers Corp.

Vendor Offerings

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - The company offers children's daycare services such as infant care, toddler care and preschool.

The company offers children's daycare services such as infant care, toddler care and preschool. Busy Bees Daycare LLC - The company offers children's daycare services such as summer programs, full-time programs, and half-time programs.

The company offers children's daycare services such as summer programs, full-time programs, and half-time programs. Cadence Education LLC - The company offers children's daycare services such as infant care and toddler care.

Children Day Care Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 164.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., G8 Education Ltd., Global Children Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, KU Childrens Services, Learning Care Group, Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc., Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC, Spring Education Group, St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Learning Experience, The Sunshine House, and Tiny Hoppers Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

adoption of multichannel marketing strategies: The key vendors in the market are striving to expand their target customer base by investing in marketing and promotional activities. Large specialized consumer service providers aim at strengthening their presence by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and marketing through channels such as television, radio, the Internet, print media, posters, and direct mails. The competitors also use a targeted advertising approach and launch advertisements that are designed and crafted to promote the services and communicate the brand positioning.

attrition and training: Professional, skilled, and unskilled workforce is required to provide specialized consumer services. However, there is a shortage of skilled and professional workforce to meet the demand. For instance, in security services, a skilled workforce is required when new monitoring devices and security gadgets are developed and adopted. Several vendors provide rigorous training to their employees about the handling of critical tasks while serving specialized consumer services. However, the retention of such a workforce is a major challenge.

