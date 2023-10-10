Children Day Care Services Market to grow by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC and Cadence Education LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The children day care services market is estimated to grow by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.01%. The children day care services market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer children day care services market are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, KU Childrens Services, Learning Care Group, Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc., Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC, Spring Education Group, St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Learning Experience, The Sunshine House, and Tiny Hoppers Corp. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - The company offers children day care services such as infant care, toddler care, and preschool.

Busy Bees Daycare LLC - The company offers children day care services such as summer programs, full-time programs, and half-time programs.

Cadence Education LLC - The company offers children day care services such as infant care and toddler care.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global child daycare services market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The growing middle-class population and the increasing income of people, which makes it easy for them to spend on childcare services, are the main drivers of the growth of the childcare services market in the region. Other factors driving the growth of the market in this area are urbanization and lifestyle changes because of dual-income households. In addition, the largest market for childcare services in the region was China . After the government lifted its ban on the one-child policy, this country has seen an increase in demand for daycare services and a rise in crude birth rates. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Decrease in child mortality rate

Decrease in child mortality rate Key Trend - Rising trend toward high-value services

- Rising trend toward high-value services Major Challenges - Increased cost of raising children

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into center-based and home-based. The child daycare services market share growth of the center-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increased focus on developing standards-based methods of delivering childcare in center-based childcare daycare facilities. The purpose of these centers is the overall development of a child's personality. A curriculum of educational enrichment that promotes literacy, language learning, personality development, and other factors is more likely to be provided. In addition, children have better opportunities for socialization with their peers. Socialization, interactive learning, multiple caregivers, licenses, advanced training, etc. are a few major advantages of center-based childcare facilities. Kids have the benefit of being taught by various teachers, who are supervised by a variety of people. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

