Children Entertainment Centers Market to Reach $15.37 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 8.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Children Entertainment Centers Market by Visitor Demographics (Families with Children (0-9), Families with Children (9-12), Teenagers (12-18), Young Adults (18-24), Adults (Ages 24+)), Facility Size (Up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and Over 30 acres), Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Ticket Sales, Food & Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, and Others), and Activity Area (Arcade Studios, AR and VR gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, and Others)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global children entertainment centers industry garnered $8.15 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $15.37 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in number of malls, favorable youth demographics, and continuous launch of new entertainment centers supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play drive the growth of the global children entertainment centers market. However, rise in ticket price, and increase in popularity of home and mobile gaming impede the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investments in new games and attractions creates new opportunity in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6175

The teenager (12–18) segment to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on visitor's demographics, the teenagers (12–18) segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total share in terms of revenue of the global children entertainment centers market in 2018. This is due to surge in disposable income of parents and the need to spend quality time with their kids. However, the families with children (9–12) segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increase in demand for recreational activity areas among parents with children of age group 9 to 12.

The arcade studios segment to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on activity area, the arcade studios segment held the highest market share of the global children entertainment centers market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to the compact size of arcade studios and their easy installation especially in individual stores. However, AR and VR gaming zone segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in adoption of VR headsets among entertainment centers.

North America to held the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than one-third of the global children entertainment centers market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2026. This is due to high preferences of consumers towards entertainment facilities in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in integration of entertainment centers in malls in the region.

For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6175

Leading market players

Cinergy Entertainment

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

Dave & Buster's

CEC Entertainment Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Lucky Strike Entertainment

FunCity.

KidZania

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Share to Hit $ 40,814 Billion by 2026

Serious Games Market to Garner $9,167 Million by 2023 | CAGR 19.2%

Virtual Reality Content Creation Market is Projected to Garner $46.54 Billion by 2026

Game-Based Learning Market Trends, Demand and Technology Growth 2019 to 2026

Related Blogs:

Family Entertainment Centers - The Ultimate Source of Recreation and Fun for Families

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research