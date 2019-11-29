Children Have Unique Bedtime Needs
Help your child stay healthy with RAVE Reviews' ranking of the 10 best mattresses for kids
Nov 29, 2019, 08:31 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids need more sleep than adults, as much as 10 to 13 hours a night, according to experts. Do not buy a mattress without considering what your child requires to get a good night's sleep.
"The mattress you buy for a child should not be the same mattress you would purchase for yourself," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews.
"Choosing a mattress from our ranking will help both parents and their children sleep better," he said.
A total of 10 children's mattresses are featured in the ranking, emphasizing products at a variety of price points.
Children's mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: health (hypoallergenic, anti-toxic, and antimicrobial properties), durability, waterproofing, size, comfort, and length of sleep trial.
Brands making the ranking are as follows:
1. Little Monkeys The Sleep System
Brand: 5 Little Monkeys
City: Berkeley, California
2. Tuft & Needle Mattress
Brand: Tuft & Needles
City: Phoenix, Arizona
3. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Brand: Nectar
City: San Mateo, California
4. Zinus Green Tea Pressure Relief Memory Foam Mattress
Brand: Zinus
City: San Leandro, California
5. The Essential Mattress
Brand: Casper
City: New York City, New York
6. Avocado Green Mattress
Brand: Avocado
City: Hoboken, New Jersey
7. Nest Bedding BKB — Big Kid's Bed
Brand: Nest Bedding
City: Albany, California
8. The Zenhaven Mattress
Brand: Saatva
City: New York City, New York
9. Willow 12" EuroTop Latex Mattress
Brand: Willow
City: Phoenix, Arizona
10. Bear Mattress
Brand: Bear
City: Hoboken, New Jersey
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-kids/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
