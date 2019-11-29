﻿Children Have Unique Bedtime Needs

Help your child stay healthy with RAVE Reviews' ranking of the 10 best mattresses for kids

Nov 29, 2019, 08:31 ET

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids need more sleep than adults, as much as 10 to 13 hours a night, according to experts. Do not buy a mattress without considering what your child requires to get a good night's sleep.

"The mattress you buy for a child should not be the same mattress you would purchase for yourself," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews.

"Choosing a mattress from our ranking will help both parents and their children sleep better," he said.

A total of 10 children's mattresses are featured in the ranking, emphasizing products at a variety of price points.

Children's mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: health (hypoallergenic, anti-toxic, and antimicrobial properties), durability, waterproofing, size, comfort, and length of sleep trial.

Brands making the ranking are as follows:

1. Little Monkeys The Sleep System

Brand: 5 Little Monkeys

City: Berkeley, California



2. Tuft & Needle Mattress

Brand: Tuft & Needles

City: Phoenix, Arizona



3. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Brand: Nectar

City: San Mateo, California



4. Zinus Green Tea Pressure Relief Memory Foam Mattress

Brand: Zinus

City: San Leandro, California



5. The Essential Mattress

Brand: Casper

City: New York City, New York



6. Avocado Green Mattress

Brand: Avocado

City: Hoboken, New Jersey



7. Nest Bedding BKB — Big Kid's Bed

Brand: Nest Bedding

City: Albany, California



8. The Zenhaven Mattress

Brand: Saatva

City: New York City, New York



9. Willow 12" EuroTop Latex Mattress

Brand: Willow

City: Phoenix, Arizona



10. Bear Mattress

Brand: Bear

City: Hoboken, New Jersey

Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-kids/

