Children Learn to Become Global Leaders at the 2019 Eye Level Model United Nations Camp

98 students from 9 countries between third to sixth grades of elementary education participated in the camp. Registration was free for all students but those who were selected as participants through local competitions were provided with a complimentary trip to Korea along with meals and accommodations as well as various commemorative items. Moreover, for every participant that registered, Eye Level is scheduled to donate $1 to Save the Children Korea, a charitable organization that seeks to improve the lives of our youngest populations around the world.

Through this academic simulation, children learned how the United Nations works together to solve real-world issues that affect societies and communities at a global level. In essence, students played the role of UN delegates from assigned countries. A strong focus of the Eye Level MUN camp was to sharpen language skills so that students can develop their public speaking capabilities. Students had the opportunity to develop their leadership skills as well as acquire knowledge about cultural diversity awareness. This year, Save the Children Korea also ran sessions about their "Safe School Declaration" campaign and students got together to discuss about building safe learning environments. The highlight of the camp was allowing students to meet a former UN council and learn what it takes to become global leader.

The Eye Level MUN camp was more than just learning about geopolitics and international relations; students also participated in recreational activities involving music, dance, and sports. Thanks to the current trend of internet connectivity and social networking, the international friends that children make at the camp may last forever.

ABOUT Eye Level

Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English with more than 2 million students having experienced its programs. The core education principles of Eye Level promote self-directed learning while building strong academic foundations and increasing motivation to acquire knowledge. The goal of Eye Level is to prepare students to embrace learning as a lifelong project with a focus on mastery.

