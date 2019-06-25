Children Nationwide Announce I HAVE A VOICE NOW!

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I HAVE A VOICE NOW! ( www.ihaveavoicenow.org ) a national youth advocacy movement, with origins tethered to historic national and Oklahoma civil rights movements, is calling all children to let their voices be heard through a national YouTube listening session starting June 26, 2019.

I HAVE A VOICE NOW! is created by children for children as they educate, empower and encourage each other to utilize their voices as activists and advocates in order to enhance equity and equality in society.

Ayanna Najuma, Age 7, Katz Drug Store, Oklahoma City (1958)

I HAVE A VOICE NOW! YouTube listening session is designed to inspire children to have intentional conversations about societal issues. I HAVE A VOICE NOW! asks students ranging from kindergarten through seventh grade, "What keeps you up at night?" This is similar to the question civil rights activist and I HAVE A VOICE NOW! Founder Ayanna Najuma was asked in 1958, at the age of seven, when she chose to sit-in at Katz Drug Store in Oklahoma City.

Today, Najuma is inspiring children to create their own national voice. I HAVE A VOICE NOW! invites students to accept the pledge to positively influence the world, with love being the overarching value driving change.

I HAVE A VOICE NOW! encourages children to use their passion and commitment in creating a 60-second video answering three simple questions:

What keeps you up at night? What is your solution to your concern? Do you accept the pledge to make a change?

The videos should be submitted to info@ihaveavoicenow.org.

Ayanna Najuma reminds the children that "The distance one runs is not based upon the number of steps taken, but the inner message of power that impacts every stride. It is only then that one knows they have a voice and it is heard."

