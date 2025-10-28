Children of Fallen Patriots Announces Major General Rich Johnson as CEO

RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is proud to announce Major General Richard Johnson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective in the new year, upon his retirement from the U.S. Army. Outgoing CEO David Kim will remain closely involved as Chairman of the Board of Directors, ensuring a seamless handoff and continued strategic guidance. Cynthia Kim will also continue her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Directors and (Volunteer) Program Director, further strengthening continuity and support across the organization.

This management addition reflects Children of Fallen Patriots' commitment to thoughtful succession planning, the enduring strength of its board leadership, and a smooth and steady continuation of its mission-driven strategy. Fallen Patriots remains deeply committed to its founding purpose, honoring the sacrifice of fallen service members by empowering their children with college and trade school scholarships, educational support, and career guidance ensuring that no child of a fallen patriot is left behind in their pursuit of a brighter future.

Co-founders Cynthia and David Kim commented, "Starting Children of Fallen Patriots from scratch in our home 23 years ago and leading it since then has been the greatest honor of our lives. We are grateful for all that the Fallen Patriots team has accomplished, and our donors have enabled – providing over $80 million in scholarships to over 3,800 children of our fallen. Rich is an exceptional leader, and we are humbled by his desire to join our team. We have every confidence that Rich will skillfully carry our mission forward with an unwavering commitment to ensuring no child of a fallen patriot is left behind. We are also profoundly grateful to the many generous Fallen Patriots donors across the nation and especially to our Board, led by Chairman Tom McGann and our matron Mrs. Holly Petraeus, for their decades of hard work, tremendous personal generosity and commitment to serving the children of our fallen. Thank you for your friendship and trusting us to serve alongside you."

While Fallen Patriots' core values remain consistent, MG Johnson brings proven leadership, deep commitment, and perspective that will build on the Fallen Patriots' legacy and accelerate its impact. As a mission-driven senior executive, MG Johnson offers more than 38 years of leadership experience across the U.S. Army, Army National Guard, and law enforcement. Throughout his distinguished Army career, Major General Johnson has held key command and staff positions from company to division level. He has served for nearly three decades in law enforcement concurrently with his Active Army and Army National Guard service.

His leadership spans multiple combat deployments from Operation Desert Shield/Storm through Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Freedom Sentinel, and Resolute Support. His distinguished service has been recognized through numerous awards and decorations, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, and Combat Action Badge. He has served as a senior advisor in political and military affairs in both Iraq and Afghanistan, bringing a strategic and empathetic outlook to his leadership. MG Johnson currently serves as the Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), where he leads strategic efforts in readiness, mobilization, deployment, and sustainment for more than 750,000 Active, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers, while advising the Commanding General on force generation, modernization, and operational priorities.

MG Johnson's deep personal alignment with Fallen Patriots' mission stems from his decades of service in uniform and his unwavering commitment to supporting military families and the proud achievement of being the first in his family to earn a college degree. Having experienced firsthand the sacrifices made by service members and their loved ones, he brings a profound understanding of the organization's purpose. Early in his tenure, Rich plans to engage directly with Gold Star families, donors, and program partners to listen, learn, and strengthen the impact of Fallen Patriots' mission nationwide.

MG Johnson stated, "I am deeply honored to be selected as the next CEO of the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. It is a profound privilege to lead an organization dedicated to supporting the children of our nation's fallen heroes. I am grateful for this opportunity to serve their legacies and work alongside our incredible team and supporters to ensure these families are never forgotten and their children have the bright futures they deserve."

As Children of Fallen Patriots moves forward, it does so on the strong foundation built by co–founders Cynthia and David Kim. Under their leadership, Fallen Patriots expanded its reach, deepened its impact, and remained unwavering in its mission to serve the children of America's fallen heroes. Building on that legacy, we proudly welcome MG Johnson as CEO, bringing strong leadership and his lifelong dedication to military families to guide Fallen Patriots' continued mission.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Fallen Patriots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing college and trade school scholarships, educational assistance, and career support to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided over $80 million in scholarships to more than 3,800 students, out of an estimated 25,000 nationwide who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Fallen Patriots is proud to be a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator, recognizing our commitment to transparency and financial stewardship. Thanks to Board support covering nearly all administrative and fundraising costs, 96% of revenue goes directly to programs.

