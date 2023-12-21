CHILDREN OF WAR UNITE FOR UKRAINE PERFORMING “CAROL OF THE BELLS”

"Carol of the Bells" is a beloved Christmas carol, based on the traditional Ukrainian folk song that celebrates the season of rebirth and anticipation of a prosperous New Year. The song and the video carry a powerful message of empathy, unity and resilience, conveyed by the beautiful voices of young singers from Ukraine and the US, whose families had lived through the horrors of war, being displaced from their homes and the need to experience the basics of life. The music video brings attention to the devastation caused by the war and supports humanitarian relief efforts organized by United Help Ukraine.

Con Fullam, award-winning producer, musician, and songwriter, and Founder of Pihcintu stated "The joint effort between Pihcintu and United Help Ukraine not only reinforces the healing power of music, but also conveys the message of universal values of freedom, solidarity and peace."

"We are grateful to Con and Pihcintu choir and delighted to cooperate on the release of this poignant song and video, " said President of United Help Ukraine Maryna Baydyuk. "As we continue to raise funds for humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine and the unjust war in our country, this beautiful song boosts our spirits and drives us further to help people and save lives in Ukraine. I also know that the video's message of compassion and support will touch the hearts of many Ukrainians as well as all people all over the world who long for freedom and justice."

"Working together with United Help Ukraine, we have refugee singers from sea to shining sea united in spirit to raise their voices for all Ukrainians everywhere who have suffered from this horrid assault on their country and its people," stressed Con Fullam.

About The Pihcintu Choir

Since its inception in 2006 the Pihcintu, immigrant and refugee girl's chorus based in Portland, Maine, has performed for over 300,000 live and hundreds of millions via broadcast and internet media including the Today Show, National Public Radio Voice of America. They have appeared at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The National Cathedral in Washington, DC and the United Nations, New York, to name but a few of the venues. Since its inception, over 300 girls representing 40 countries have passed through the chorus with 100% high school graduation and 85% post-secondary education. Pihcintu was founded by Con Fullam, a five-time Emmy Nominated television producer and a multi award-winning song writer, producer, and performer.

About United Help Ukraine

Founded in 2014, United Help Ukraine (UHU) is a US-based 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide the people of Ukraine with critical support enabling them to survive in the face of adversity, defend and regain their sovereign territory, and rebuild and thrive in the future. UHU provides humanitarian, medical, psychological, and other assistance to those harmed by Russia's unprovoked aggression. We also advocate for a free, democratic, and independent Ukraine. Since the war in Ukraine began, United Help Ukraine has provided more than $60 million in humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.

