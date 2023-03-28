Children shoes market size is set to grow by USD 5.32 billion from 2021-2026; The rise in demand for children's designer footwear boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The children shoes market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in demand for children's designer footwear. Children's limited edition designer shoes are made of high-quality materials because consumers value aesthetics and are ready to pay more for materials like leather, textiles, and synthetics. Global consumers are drawn to children's footwear goods like boots, sandals, and shoes that are introduced under high-end designer labels. Manufacturers of designer footwear collections are encouraged to introduce new goods or collections by the rising number of fashion shows, trade exhibitions, and trade fairs. On these occasions, vendors from the worldwide market frequently display their collections. For the collection of children's shoes brands, retailers demand a premium price. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children Shoes Market

Children shoes market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of smart shoes is one of the major trends influencing the children shoes market growth.

The demand for smart shoes has increased in the global market since they were first introduced.

This is primarily caused by children's growing use of smart products and accessories, especially in developed nations, as well as their increased participation in sports, growing interest in fitness from an early age, and participation in physical activity.

Based on how users engage in physical activity, smart shoes assist users. They are also designed to be comfortable and improve one's performance.

Hence, the increasing use of smart shoes among children will propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Growing labor costs deterring price growth is one of the major challenges influencing the children shoes market growth.

Global market leaders like Nike Inc and Adidas AG have production facilities spread across several nations.

Labor costs for the children shoe manufacturers differ from country to country, and lead to variations in overall production costs, geographically.

Developing nations in APAC have manufacturing agreements with international players in the market. Over the past ten years, labor wages in these nations such as in China have increased significantly.

have increased significantly. Moreover, when compared to labor costs in developing nations like China and India , developed economies like the US, the UK, and Germany are already more expensive.

and , developed economies like the US, the UK, and are already more expensive. Thus, such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges - Request a sample report!

Children shoes market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global children shoes market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bata Brands Sarl, Bobux International Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Crocs Retail LLC, Deichmann Shoes UK Ltd., DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc., Fila Holdings Corp, Hennes and Mauritz AB, John Lewis Partnership plc, Khadim India Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., The Childrens Place Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive airbag sensor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, rising disposable incomes, rising birth rates, and increasing urbanization will support the expansion of the children shoe market in APAC. Also, the year-over-year growth for children shoes market in APAC is expected to be higher than other regions, during the forecast period.

Children shoes market- Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (casual shoes, formal shoes, sports shoes, boots, and others), end-user (girls and boys), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The children shoes market share growth in the casual shoe segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturers' increased product offerings and consumer preferences for varied styles and on-trend shoes for different occasions are anticipated to fuel the segment's growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Children shoes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the children shoes market between 2021 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the children shoes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the children shoes market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of children's shoes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Children Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, UK, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bata Brands Sarl, Bobux International Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Crocs Retail LLC, Deichmann Shoes UK Ltd., DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc., Fila Holdings Corp, Hennes and Mauritz AB, John Lewis Partnership plc, Khadim India Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., The Childrens Place Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

