Children Who May Not Otherwise Have The Opportunity Can Experience Summer Camp With The Salvation Army In Ellwood City, PA

CARNEGIE, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania is gearing up for its 2019 camping season. The organization's 110-acre Camp Allegheny, located along Slippery Rock Creek in Ellwood City, is readying for its summer camp program that will run June 17th through August 2nd. Each year, nearly 1,800 needy children from all over Western PA enjoy not only fun and excitement, but also valuable character building activities.

Accredited by the American Camping Association, Camp Allegheny and Retreat Center offers a diverse program including recreation, Christian education, nature, swimming, arts and crafts, target sports, gardening and farming lessons, hiking and much more. For many of these campers, The Salvation Army provides their only chance of a summer vacation experience. "In today's challenging economy, summer camp is a distant dream for many children," said Major David Rhodes, The Salvation Army's Divisional Youth Secretary. "But, because of the kindness of countless donors, The Salvation Army can help make that dream come true."

A seasonal food service program and full complement of staff provides three healthy meals each day. Through a contract with the Department of Education Summer Food Service Program, free meals are provided to eligible children during all camping sessions. In addition, The Salvation Army, in partnership with the UnitedHealthcare, will be conducting programs to teach students the importance of proper nutrition and making healthy choices through its new UnitedHealthcare Feeding Families For Life – an initiative to fight hunger the healthy way.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices and employee, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for the program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State of local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3017) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistance Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) E-mail: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

All children from households that receive food assistance through the DPA Pennsylvania ACCESS Card Program or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are eligible. The family size and income guidelines for free and reduced priced meals are as follows:

HOUSEHOLD SIZE ANNUAL EARNINGS MONTHLY EARNINGS WEEKLY EARNINGS 1 $0-22,459 $0-1,872 $0-432 2 $0-30,451 $0-2,538 $0-586 3 $0-38,443 $0-3,204 $0-740 4 $0-46,435 $0-3,870 $0-893 5 $0-54,427 $0-4,536 $0-1,047 6 $0-62,419 $0-5,202 $0-1,201 7 $0-70,411 $0-5,868 $0-1,355 8 $0-78,403 $0-6,543 $0-1,508 For each additional person add +$7,992 +$666 +$154

For information on attending Camp Allegheny and Retreat Center or sponsoring a camper, contact your local Salvation Army Worship and Service Center or the organization's Youth Department at 412 446-1543.

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 130 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

Contact: Donna L. Fencik, Divisional Director of Marketing & Public Relations The Salvation Army Western PA Division Office (412) 446-1642 Mobile (412) 580-0627 700 North Bell Avenue Carnegie, PA 15106 www.wpa.salvationarmy.org donna.fencik@use.salvationarmy.org



SOURCE The Salvation Army Western PA Division

Related Links

http://www.wpa.salvationarmy.org

