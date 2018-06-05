Children with Complex Movement Disorders See Improvement after Treatment with Tikun Olam's Avidekel™ Medical Cannabis Strain, New Study Shows

The study, "Medical Cannabis for Pediatric Moderate to Severe Complex Motor Disorders," published last month in the Journal of Child Neurology, followed 25 children with CMD, which includes conditions such as epilepsy and cerebral palsy, over a five-month period. After being treated with Avidekel, Tikun's renowned cannabis strain, most participants reported significant improvement in spasticity and dystonia, sleep difficulties, pain severity, and quality of life.

"Although there were only 25 patients in the study, these results are very promising," says Sid Taubenfeld, CEO of Tikun Olam's pharmaceuticals division TO Pharma. "More clinical trials are needed in the future comparing cannabis and non-cannabis treatment to substantiate our data."

Treatment options for CMD are severely limited, especially within the pediatric population; some drugs used to treat CMD can cause serious side effects, and some are not even approved for child use. This limited study seems to hold the prospect that medical cannabis can be safely administered to children over at least a five-month period without severe side effects or aggravating existing symptoms. Just as importantly, researchers saw no interaction with any underlying medications, including clonazepam (Klonopin).

Tikun Olam ("repair the world" in Hebrew) is the world's leading cannabis brand and globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. Operating as a commercial venture for over 10 years, Tikun Olam's products have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel's regulated medical cannabis market, treating over 20,000 patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as Cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/Colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain and neuropathy. Through this access to patients, medical personnel and data collection, Tikun Olam has developed multiple proprietary strains, including the first-ever, high-CBD, "high-less" strain Avidekel™, its popular high-THC strain Alaska™, and its "one-to-one" CBD/THC strain Midnight™. Tikun Olam's U.S. operations, established in 2015 as T.O. Global LLC, is a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada (TSX: LEAF) and Australia, all in support of its global mission to educate the traditional medical community and its patients on the applications of cannabis as a scientifically-proven wellness product. Visit www.tikunolamusa.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

