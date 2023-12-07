Children worldwide demand urgent climate action at COP28

News provided by

Alana

07 Dec, 2023, 16:31 ET

UNICEF and Alana captured testimonies from children around the world in the films of the project "The Important Stuff"

DUBAI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Conference on Climate Change meetings will have a different participation: in addition to traditionally suited representatives of countries, 25 children's testimonies from 12 countries will be heard. They talk about how their lives have been impacted by the climate emergency and demand effective action from authorities. The films were produced by UNICEF and Alana. At this COP28, they will be seen and heard at the most influential spaces, such as the Al Wasl Plaza dome, in Dubai, on Dec. 8th, at 7 p.m. 

Watch the films: http://bit.ly/the-important-stuff

Children are the most impacted by the climate emergency and they represent one third of the world's population (around 2.2 billion people), with half of them (more than 1 billion) currently living in places exposed to severe climate risks, especially in the Global South. In the world today, more than 1 in 4 deaths of children under 5 years of age are attributable to unhealthy environments. 

Despite this, children do not participate or are taken into consideration in COP agendas and negotiations, which will define their lives. In more than 30 years since the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change entry into force, there has never been a decision focused on the protection of children and adolescents.

"When we speak about climate change, we are speaking about children. We need to protect their futures – it's that simple.  The powerful testimonials of children like these need to be the last thing that negotiators hear before entering discussions that determine what kind of world they will grow up in. We can only hope they listen", said UNICEF global lead on climate change Gautam Narasimhan

"Children are not just victims, but also active contributors as agents of change. We have seen children stand up around the world and push for solutions. They have the right to participate in decisions", says JP Amaral, Nature Manager at Alana. 

In the films, children from Brazil, Madagascar, Somalia, Serbia, Australia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the United States, Barbados, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates spontaneously express their genuine concerns and call for immediate solutions from the planet's top leaders. 

SOURCE Alana

Also from this source

"Parem de falar. E façam alguma coisa!": crianças cobram negociadores da COP28 por ações concretas para combater a crise climática

"Parem de falar. E façam alguma coisa!": crianças cobram negociadores da COP28 por ações concretas para combater a crise climática

As reuniões da Conferência das Nações Unidas sobre Mudanças Climáticas vão ter uma participação diferente este ano: além dos tradicionais...
Alana articula COP centrada nas crianças

Alana articula COP centrada nas crianças

Quase metade das crianças do mundo – 1 bilhão do total de 2,2 bilhões – vive em condições de risco climático extremamente elevado, em áreas sujeitas...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Environmental Issues

Image1

Children

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.