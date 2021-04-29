Children's Accessory Line Lily Frilly Makes History By Becoming The Youngest Black-Owned Brand on Walmart's Shelves

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily Frilly, a line of children's hair accessories, clothing and more, is proud to announce their first launch into 1,102 Walmart stores and on their website, Walmart.com this month. Part-owned and ran by the brand's namesake, Lily Adeleye, a 6-year-old hailing from Orlando, Florida, this launch is a historic step for both the Lily Frilly company and for the retailer itself.

With this introduction into the retailer, a new assortment of the brand's hair bows, exclusively designed for the Walmart partnership will be available for purchase. These new and exclusive designs include the Gold & Glitter Hair Bow, Galaxy Girl Hair Bow, Safari Party Hair Bow and the Candy Rush Hair Bow.

This big step in the brand's trajectory is met with excitement from both Lily and her mother, mogul, Courtney Adeleye. With this being their second retailer launch (the first being at Target just last year), they hope having a young girl like Lily with product on shelves helps to inspire the next generation of girls to dream big, and that with a little tenacity, no matter their age, they can accomplish their goals - and look cute while doing it.

According to Courtney, "Lily Frilly started out as a brand my daughter Lily and myself created, as I have always believed it's important to let your children follow their passions, whether that be art, sports or in this case, growing a business." She continued, "Now, Lily Frilly has become so much more than just that – it's become a brand children love, as well as a symbol of inspiration and confidence for young girls as well as for the black community. It's amazing to see what kids can do, and we're so glad Walmart is providing this platform to give Lily Frilly the room and attention it warrants."

According to Walmart's Omni Associate Merchant Hair Accessories, Jennifer Aguirre, "We are excited to bring Lily Frilly to Walmart and honored to work with Lily Adeleye, as she represents the youngest founder among our Black-Owned business initiative. We have been enchanted by Lily's ingenuity and designs. We are certain that the assortment will captivate our young customers and inspire them to express their beauty and confidence with their hair."

For more information and to find a store location near you, visit LilyFrilly.com or Walmart.com.

About Lily Frilly:

Lily Frilly Adeleye is a 6-year-old CEO making BAWSE Moves! Daughter of the beauty maven, Courtney Adeleye, Lily is instilling strength, confidence and knowledge in beautiful young ladies across the world. Whether it be through her collection of hair accessories, clothing, bags, etc. her music or national events, Lily Frilly's goal is to connect with girls around the globe on a personal and fun level!

