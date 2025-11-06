Children's adventure book kickoff raises $5,000 for rural food shelf through Spin Speed Books

CASSOPOLIS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of Americans facing the perfect storm of rising inflation, a tepid economy, and dwindling food assistance, best-selling author Gene Walden knew the ideal landing spot for the proceeds from his book launch event.

"Families were already facing rising health costs, inflation, and now, the real possibility of going hungry," said Walden. "The goal of the book is to make a positive impact – and, helping families put food on the table seemed like the perfect place to start."

The two cartoon stars from "Matchup" met for the first time in real life at the book launch, then joined the author, Gene Walden, to help sign some books. The event helped raise about $5,000 for a rural food shelf.

The launch and book-signing of Walden's new children's adventure book, Matchup at Adventure Land Golf, helped raise about $5,000 for the Cassopolis Food Shelf.

All proceeds from the event, including 100% of the author's royalties, went to the local charity to feed the hungry. The event was also sponsored by Always Best Care-Michiana, South Bend, IN, and the Cassopolis Family Clinic, which, together, covered printing costs and donated books to local children.

"It was a huge gesture of support from the community," said Walden. "They really stepped up. Kudos to Shirley Lee (coordinator), who made it all happen."

About the book

With 120 original illustrations and 144 pages, Matchup at Adventure Land Golf follows two fearless boys as they vie for the Ice Cream Trophy. The boys grip it and rip it through parched deserts, steep cliffs, and melting icebergs, battling bears, bats, bees, and bulls in their daring quest for the championship. Forced to work together to traverse the treacherous 18-hole course, the boys slowly morph from bitter rivals to fast friends.

Stars in the book finally meet

The two models for the young cartoon stars in the book met for the first time in real life at the book launch event. The boys, both in kindergarten, live 600 miles apart and had never met. After a quick romp on the playground, they returned to sign some books with the author.

About the author

Gene Walden is a best-selling author of about 30 books (mostly non-fiction), and a former contributor to a number of prominent publications, such as The Wall Street Journal, Investor's Business Daily, Money, and Consumer Digest. A graduate of Indiana University, Gene makes his home in Minnesota. Find out more about Gene and the book at www.spinspeedbooks.com

SOURCE Spin Speed Books