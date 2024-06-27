Children's Aid Foundation of Canada Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Danielle Bentley and Rohan Anand, Committee Co-Chairs of the Teddy Bear Adventure Campaign, Jess Brayne, Senior Manager, Corporate & Community Partnerships, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, and campaign supporters joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, TMX Group, to close the market.

Teddy Bear Adventure is an annual fundraising and awareness-building campaign in support of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. With over 20 participating organizations, including teams from across Bay Street and in cities across the country, the campaign is bringing corporate Canada together to improve the lives of children and youth involved in child welfare. To learn more and to donate, visit cafdn.org/TeddyBearAdventure

