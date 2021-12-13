Children's And Infant Wear Market to Record a CAGR of 5.47% | adidas AG and Benetton Group Srl Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The children's and infant wear market is set to grow by USD 70.08 mn from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 6.20%. This report presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The children's and infant wear market forecast report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Technavio identifies growing penetration in organized retail as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the declining birth rate may challenge the market growth.

The children's and infant wear market covers the following areas:

Children's And Infant Wear Market Sizing

Children's And Infant Wear Market Forecast

Children's And Infant Wear Market Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

By distribution channel, the children's and infant wear market has been classified into two segments, namely offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Department stores and specialty stores are the biggest contributors to the children's wear and infant wear market. The retail format for specialty stores includes a grouping of similar products in one store. Specialty stores include branded retail stores such as Gym-Mark (Gymboree). Designer collections and private-label brands have a competitive advantage in this segment. With economic growth, the preference for upmarket and high-end wardrobe staples among consumers is increasing. Global retailers in the mass merchant channel will benefit from geographically dispersed and large store networks.

By type, the market has been classified into two segments, namely apparel and footwear. The apparel segment is growing. Children's and infant apparel include outerwear, underwear, nightwear, socks, and tights. The apparel is classified according to age. International brands are focusing on entering untapped countries, and national brands are focusing on expanding their retail chains. With the increase in the number of children, the demand for children's apparel is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

adidas AG

Benetton Group Srl

Carters Inc.

Esprit Automation Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Children's And Infant Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 70.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.20 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Benetton Group Srl, Carters Inc., Esprit Automation Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

