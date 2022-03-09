Children's And Infant Wear Market to Record a CAGR of 5.47% | Adidas AG and Benetton Group Srl Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The children's and infant wear market is set to grow by USD 70.08 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 6.20%. This report presents a detailed analysis of the global children's wear market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The children's and infant wear market forecast report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Technavio identifies growing penetration in organized retail as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the declining birth rate may challenge the global children's wear market growth.

The children's and infant wear market covers the following areas:

Children's And Infant Wear Market Sizing

Children's And Infant Wear Market Forecast

Children's And Infant Wear Market Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

By distribution channel, the children's and infant wear market has been classified into two segments, namely offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Department stores and specialty stores are the biggest contributors to the children's wear and infant wear market. The retail format for specialty stores includes a grouping of similar products in one store. Specialty stores include branded retail stores such as Gym-Mark (Gymboree). Designer collections and private-label brands have a competitive advantage in this segment. With economic growth, the preference for upmarket and high-end wardrobe staples among consumers is increasing.

By type, the global children's wear market has been classified into two segments, namely apparel and footwear. The apparel segment is growing. Children's and infant apparel include outerwear, underwear, nightwear, socks, and tights. The apparel is classified according to age. International brands are focusing on entering untapped countries, and national brands are focusing on expanding their retail chains. With the increase in the number of children, the demand for children's apparel is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Vendor Landscape

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the children's and infant wear industry.

Companies Mentioned

adidas AG

Benetton Group Srl

Carters Inc.

Esprit Automation Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings, Download a free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Watch Market in Thailand : Watch market segmentation in Thailand by end-user (men and women) and distribution channel (offline and online). Download Free Sample Report

Watch market segmentation in by end-user (men and women) and distribution channel (offline and online). Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA: Online children's and maternity apparel market segmentation in MENA by price (mass-category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), age group (toddlers, Infants, rest of the children, and maternity), application (children apparel and maternity apparel), and geography ( Saudi Arabia , Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ), UAE, Iran ( Islamic Republic of Iran ), and Rest of MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Children's And Infant Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 70.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.20 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Benetton Group Srl, Carters Inc., Esprit Automation Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Benetton Group Srl

Carters Inc.

Esprit Automation Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio