Children's Art and Music Festival (CAMFest) Seeks Sponsors

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following three years of success, the Children's Art and Music Festival (CAMFest,)-- now called CAMFest Goes On! 2020 -- sponsored by the Desert Sands Educational Foundation (DSEF), will move from their location at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden to a virtual celebration. The event, traditionally held in December with multiple stages and areas for art and film, will continue to present the talents of students from Desert Sands Unified School District.

The past three years found a day of the celebration of the arts to not only be a community experience but an opportunity to raise funds for the continued support of the arts in the classrooms. The mission of DSEF is to raise supplemental funds to directly support teachers as they provide instruction in the arts. The foundation seeks the support of the community to provide this same level of support in 2020.

Potential CAMFest Sponsors are asked to contact Kristie Beasley, CAMFest Chairperson at 760-333-0627 or donations may be made care of Text-to-Donate. The secure service to non-profits can be accessed at 760-338-2282 text CAMFEST2020. All sponsors will be recognized on social media and during the upcoming virtual CAMFest Goes On! 2020. In addition, sponsors will be recognized at the planned-for CAMFest 2021 to again be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. All donations are very much appreciated.

Current donors onboard for CAMFest Goes On! 2020 include: RBC Capital Markets, Kaiser Permanente, Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, City of Indio, Ruhnau Ruhnau Clarke Architects, Dannis, Woliver Kelley, Provident Bank, LaBotica Pharmacy, and Sully Entertainment Group, LLC.

CAMFest Goes On! 2020 will take place in the evenings of December 6-12, at 6:00 pm, on CAMFest and DSEF social media platforms (listed below) where there will be seven short videos on the talent of the students.

The social media links are: CAMFest Instagram & Facebook: officialcamfest, DSEF Instagram & Facebook: desertsandsef. The website is www.officialcamfest.org .

Media Contact:

Mary Schmidt-Krebs, APR

760-707-3038

[email protected]

SOURCE CAMFest

