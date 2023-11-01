Children's Bicycle Market size to grow by USD 4.88 billion from 2023 to 2028, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accell Group NV, ByK Bikes USA and Dorel Industries Inc., and C. S.r.l, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The children's bicycle market is estimated to grow by USD 4.88 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.36%. The children's bicycle market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer children's bicycle market are Accell Group NV, ByK Bikes USA, Colnago Ernesto and C. S.r.l, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GT Bicycles, Guardian Bikes, Haro Bikes, Hero Motors Co., Islabikes, Kona Bicycle Co., Malvern Star, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Prevelo Bikes, Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Woom. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children's Bicycle Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Accell Group NV - The company offers children's bicycles under the brand name Loekie such as Haibike, Winora, and Ghost.

ByK Bikes USA - The company offers children's bicycles such as BYK E-200L for Children 12, and BYK E-250L for Children 14.

Dorel Industries Inc. - The company offers children's bicycles through its subsidiary Cannondale such as Kids Trail Plus 24, Kids Trail 12, and Kids Trail Balance.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, India , and Australia are the most important contributors to the children's bicycle market in the region. Many safety features, such as Knuckle guards and Night vision handlebars offering improved visibility in low light, are offered by manufacturers.

Impactful driver- Donation of bicycles to children

Donation of bicycles to children Key Trend - Advanced safety features in children's bicycle

- Advanced safety features in children's bicycle Major Challenges - Safety concerns in the children's bicycle

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. They shall be made up of specialty bicycle shops, department stores, sports goods outlets, supermarket hypermarkets, and online-to-offline (O2O) stores. In an omnichannel strategy, the advantages of brick-and-mortar retailing are mixed with the convenience of online shopping.

Children's Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and The Netherlands

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

