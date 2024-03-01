CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR & ILLUSTRATOR ROBERT VINCENT JOINS FORCES WITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS TO HELP FOSTER EARLY CHILDHOOD LITERACY DURING "READ ACROSS AMERICA"

Author will host virtual, live storytime & donate his children's book to school libraries

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking grassroots efforts to build a meaningful relationship between children and reading, Robert Vincent, author and illustrator of the children's book "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) is partnering with elementary schools throughout the U.S. by reading his picture book to students (in-person and virtually) to inspire kids to read during "Read Across America" and "National Reading Month" held in March. He will also be donating his book to libraries in those schools.

March 2 is the annual start of "Read Across America," which creates awareness and motivates children to become excited about reading, which is key to helping kids thrive. Reading out loud to kids early in childhood can help establish strong literacy and language skills as well as prepare them for academic success, help develop social-emotional learning, and become better readers. In a bit of serendipitous synchronicity, March 2 is also International Rescue Cat Day.

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. In the book, Max Buckles' journey of finding a new home from the city to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals (including four dogs) discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. Max's story about self-identity, acceptance, adoption, and animal rescue provides the perfect opportunity to bring awareness about rescuing a homeless cat during International Rescue Cat Day. Like Max, millions of cats in shelters and on the streets are looking to be adopted into a new home and family.

Vincent will conduct live and virtual readings in elementary schools across the nation including WorldSpeak™ multilingual school (Los Angeles, CA), Sontag Elementary School (Rocky Mount, VA), and Barack and Michelle Obama Academy (Atlanta, GA).

"WorldSpeak multilingual community of international families is honored to have author and illustrator Robert Vincent read his children's book to the students," said Angelika Getmanchouk, WorldSpeak Head of School. "Our school system is built on loving languages, developing literacy skills early in life, appreciating diverse cultures, and having the ability to connect with people worldwide. By celebrating 'Read Across America,' WorldSpeak spotlights the advantages of early language and literacy education in fostering a lifelong love of reading and communicating across cultures."

"Kids can have an exciting, learning experience when reading to them," said Vincent. "Introducing new and fun characters like Max and other animals that are relatable to kids helps stimulate their interest in reading with empathy while learning about social issues such as animal rescue and pet adoption. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my book with schools across the U.S. to help encourage reading with an entertaining story."

Paws down, this fun-to-read children's picture book about Max the cat is an entertaining and engaging read for ages three and up – not to mention adults. A portion of each book sale of "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society and Best Friends. Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook, and can also send an email to [email protected] with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of several other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony, where he is concertmaster, and a violinist with Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

