Children's Book Author Launches Summer Virtual Bookchella!

Who is Portia Smith?

Portia Smith is the "Virtual Book Tour Sensation," mother of two loving children, licensed professional counselor, coach, entrepreneur, and best-selling author, known for her children's book, "I Know Who I Am." She is the Founder and CEO of Imagine Me Creative Book Publishing and host of the UNmute Me Podcast show.

The Source magazine deemed Smith as the Counseling Professional who is inspiring African American children everywhere! She has also been seen in Impact Magazine, Black Parent Magazine, Exposure TV Network, and Hip-Hop Weekly.

This tour is set to feature authors Julia Royston, Kimberly Davis-Peters, Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, Sherricka Carpenter Stanley, and Elisabeth Budd-Brown.

Sherricka Carpenter Stanley is the author of children's book, "I Fit IN Just Right! Me and My Family" and the accompanying Coloring-Activity Book and the owner of Wabash To Worthing Publishing, LLC. This African-American children's book takes you through the familial relationships of a young boy as he sees all the ways he belongs with his beautiful loved ones. For more information on how to purchase your copy, visit www.sherrickacarpenterstanley.com

Dr. Christie Black-Murrell is a devoted wife, mother of two and a School Counselor. In her book, "True Friendship is Sweet: A Story of Teaching Diversity," Emerson Ruth Johnson is a full of life, racially sheltered, six-year-old African American girl from New York. She learns what makes us all special and what makes friendships so sweet while meeting and making new friends. For more information on how to purchase your copy, visit www.cblackexpressions.com

Two-time author, mother, and writer, Kimberly Davis-Peters is determined to change the narrative in children's books by creating stories that allow Black and Brown children to see themselves in a positive way with stories that prioritize the importance of self-love and appreciation, while also learning instrumental lifelong lessons. "Cocoa, Tea & Honey" celebrates all shades of beautiful brown complexions with inspirational encouragement of friendship, good character and acceptance. For more information on how to purchase your copy, visit www.elliesbookshop.com

Julia Royston spends her days doing what she loves, writing, publishing, speaking and coaching. She is the founder of BK Royston Publishing LLC, Julia Royston Enterprises, Royal Media and Publishing and Royston Book Fairs. "The Book Bear," encourages the love of reading all types of books for children. For more information on how to purchase your copy visit, www.roystonroyalbookstore.com.

Elisabeth Budd-Brown is a teacher and the author of the children's book "Look at Me!" This book celebrates the beauty and magic of little Black girls! It follows a young African American girl on her journey to discover her inner beauty and power when she looks into the mirror. For more information on how to purchase your copy, visit www.ebuddbrown.wixsite.com/mrsbbbooks.

For information about Portia Smith and her events, virtual book tours, new books, and promotions visit: www.imaginemecbp.com

SOURCE Portia Smith; Imagine Me Creative Book Publishing