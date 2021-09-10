Children's Book, Please Don't Tell Cooper That Jack is a Rabbit, Wins Gold Mom's Choice Award and Other High Praise
Focused on diversity and friendship, this book is recognized as among the best in family-friendly products.
Sep 10, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning children's book author Michelle Lander Feinberg has earned a prestigious gold level award from Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) once again, this time for the second book in the Cooper the Dog series, Please Don't Tell Cooper That Jack is a Rabbit. Cooper the rescue dog understands that friendship is based on connections and shared interests, and not on what we look like. This book will entertain young readers and inspire conversations about diversity, friendship, and kindness (to people and animals!).
About the Mom's Choice Awards®:
The MCA evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.
"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the MCA. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value."
"I am thrilled to receive this recognition for Please Don't Tell Cooper That Jack is a Rabbit, and hope it encourages more families and educators to share the book with their children and students," Feinberg responded.
Please Don't Tell Cooper that Jack is a Rabbit has also received coveted Five-Star Ratings from Readers' Favorite and LitPick, as well as high praise from the San Francisco Book Review.
Both Please Don't Tell Cooper That Jack is a Rabbit and Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog can be purchased wholesale through Ingram and retail online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers. Learn more about the Cooper the Dog series at www.cooperthedog.com.
SOURCE Cooper The Dog Books
Share this article