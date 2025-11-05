Children's Brain Tumor Network Names Dr. John Prensner as New Scientific Co-Chair

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) announced the appointment of John Prensner, MD, PhD , as its new Scientific Co-Chair. A pediatric neuro-oncologist and physician-scientist at the Chad Carr Pediatric Brain Tumor Center at the University of Michigan , Dr. Prensner combines clinical care with leading-edge genomics and RNA biology research to advance discoveries for children with high-risk brain tumors.

As Co-Chair, Dr. Prensner will work to guide CBTN's scientific strategy, strengthen multi-institutional collaborations, and champion open data initiatives that accelerate translation from discovery to treatment.

"CBTN demonstrates how open science can transform the pace of pediatric cancer research," said Dr. Prensner. "By uniting data, tools, and expertise across institutions, we're building the foundation for tomorrow's breakthroughs in care."

The Prensner Lab studies the non-coding genome—the 98% of DNA outside known genes—and how RNA translation and the dark proteome drive childhood brain tumors such as medulloblastoma, ATRT, and DIPG/DMG. His research seeks to uncover hidden cancer driver genes and identify RNA-based therapeutic opportunities.

A leader in global collaboration, Dr. Prensner co-chairs the international TransCODE Consortium on the non-canonical proteome and works with CBTN and the NCI Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) to standardize data and accelerate pediatric glioma research. He also serves as Co-PI/Co-Investigator on multiple early-phase clinical studies.

"Dr. John Prensner is a collaborative physician-scientist whose leadership unites leading-edge RNA biology with compassionate clinical care to accelerate therapies for children with brain tumors," said Adam Resnick, PhD , Executive Chair, CBTN. "His work exemplifies how shared data and discovery can lead to meaningful advances for children and families."

About Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN)

The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a global research initiative dedicated to transforming the landscape of pediatric brain tumor research and care. With 35 member institutions, CBTN has collected more than 110,000 biospecimens and enrolled over 8,000 participants—creating the world's largest pediatric brain tumor data resource. By enabling real-time data sharing and interdisciplinary collaboration, CBTN empowers researchers to drive innovation and deliver answers faster to the children and families who need them most. Learn more at cbtn.org .

Contact:

Emily Reed

Children's Brain Tumor Network

[email protected]

SOURCE Children’s Brain Tumor Network