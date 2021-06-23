Children's Cancer Research Fund Supports AOST-2121 PhIIb Clinical Trial in Recurred, Resected Osteosarcoma

MINNEAPOLIS AND CAMBRIDGE, Md., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) announced today the support of OS Therapies, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat and cure Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults. The investment, made possible by the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund at CCRF, will help OS Therapies initiate a much-anticipated trial in Osteosarcoma: a deadly cancer of the bone that usually targets teenagers.

"Children's Cancer Research Fund and Zach's Fund are excited to join other non-profits, investors and OS Therapies to do something about this horrible disease," said Daniel Gumnit, CEO of CCRF. "OS Therapies is working to achieve the goals of CCRF, particularly to give every survivor of childhood cancer a long, healthy life after treatment."

Funding will support a national Phase IIb trial of 39 patients with Osteosarcoma that has returned (recurred) after initial treatment with failed chemotherapy and radiation. OST-HER2 (OST31-164 Listeria monocytogenes) stimulates the patient's immune system to target the micro-metastasis seeking out soft tissue and oxygen so readily found in the lungs and brain.

"We are thrilled that CCRF would join us in this battle against Osteosarcoma. They are a leader in the research, advocacy and support of families and patients with childhood cancer," said Paul Romness, CEO of OS Therapies. "Fortunately, we have a technology that has shown great success in treating Osteosarcoma in dogs – now we need to see if it will work as well in our kids with OS."

About Children's Cancer Research Fund

Children's Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. Since 1981, CCRF donors have funded research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. The Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund was created by Zach and his family in 2012 to direct proceeds from his music and other fundraisers held in his honor to research that will help prevent and cure this devastating disease. Visit www.childrenscancer.org/zach to learn more.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Inc. (OST) is a clinical stage therapeutic company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults.

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.ostherapies.com

