Children's Choice Pediatrics Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PediHealth, PLLC, dba Children's Choice Pediatrics ("Children's Choice") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of its patients. Children's Choice has sent letters to the potentially involved patients to notify them of this incident and to provide resources to assist them.

On October 27, 2019, Children's Choice discovered that it was the victim of a ransomware attack that encrypted the data stored in its network. Children's Choice immediately took action to secure the network, and retained cybersecurity experts to assist with an investigation. While Children's Choice attempted to restore the infected data, unfortunately some patient records were irretrievably deleted. However, there is no evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident.

Children's Choice takes the security of all patient information very seriously and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including strengthening security measures and ensuring networks and systems are secure.

Children's Choice has mailed notification letters to impacted patients discussing the incident and steps potentially impacted patients can take to monitor and protect their personal information. Children's Choice has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Central Time and can be reached at 1-833-918-2058.

The privacy and protection of patient information is a top priority for Children's Choice, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE PediHealth, PLLC, dba Children’s Choice Pediatrics