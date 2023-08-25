Childrens Cosmetics Market size to grow by USD 759.05 million from 2022-2027|The increased per capita income drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio's latest report on childrens cosmetics market , it is estimated that the market size will grow by USD 759.05 million, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free sample report

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre & post-COVID-19 analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children's Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

The childrens cosmetics market has several key players who are making a positive impact. Himalaya Wellness Co. offers gentle baby products like cleansers and shampoos. Coty Inc. provides safe makeup and skincare solutions, while Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. focuses on maintaining the delicate balance of childrens skin. LOreal SA extends its expertise to kid-friendly skincare and makeup options. Petite N Pretty LLC specializes in fun cosmetics, and Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG prioritizes comfort for sensitive skin. Klee Naturals and Lucky Luna LLC offer natural and organic cosmetics, and Shiseido Co. Ltd. brings its beauty expertise to products for young users. These companies serve the needs and preferences especially for children, collectively contributing to a diversified and expanding market.

Companies are deploying a range of strategies to strengthen their market presence, encompassing strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and the introduction of new products and services. The research report provides an insightful exploration of the market's competitive landscape, offering comprehensive information about major companies, including:

Coty Inc.

EF Nash Ltd.

Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle India Pvt. Ltd.

Farlin Corp.

FOSHAN AKIACO COSMETIC Co. Ltd.

Himalaya Wellness Co.

JINI MINI kids boutique

kids boutique Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Klee Naturals and Lucky Luna LLC

Laboratoire ALLISTERE SAS

Labotarios Natuaromatic

LOreal SA

PETITE N PRETTY LLC

Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

SIXL Enterprises Ltd.

The Green People Co. Ltd.

Townley Inc.

Weleda Group

The Clorox Co.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in operations and government regulations. Request a customized report now!

Childrens Cosmetics Market is segmented as below:

This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the Childrens Cosmetics Market size.

Type

Face Products



Eye Products



Lip Products



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

For details on the childrens cosmetics market trends and drivers, buy the full report now!

Childrens Cosmetics Market: Geography

The childrens cosmetics market exhibits a diverse landscape with significant growth prospects across various regions. Europe is anticipated to play a pivotal role, contributing around 38% to the global market expansion during the forecast period. Countries like the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, and Italy drive the market growth due to an increasing number of personal care-conscious consumers. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly China and India, also holds substantial growth. In North America, including the US and Canada, the market is also set to witness positive growth. Additionally, the Middle East and Africa, as well as South America, are expected to contribute to the overall market growth by factors such as increasing awareness of skincare and cosmetic products for children.

Childrens Cosmetics Market 2023-2027: Scope

This study identifies Increasing online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the Childrens Cosmetics Market growth during the next few years.

Childrens Cosmetics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Detailed information on factors that will assist childrens cosmetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the childrens cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the childrens cosmetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of childrens cosmetics market companies

Related Reports:

Online Childrens Apparel Market: The global online childrens apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 32.62 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market is accelerating at a compound annual growth rate of 8.58%. This online childrens apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by material (natural and synthetic), product (trousers, sports and swimwear, night dress, socks, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA: The online children's and maternity apparel market share in MENA is expected to increase by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. This report extensively covers online children's and maternity apparel market segmentation in MENA by price (mass category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), age group (toddlers, infants, rest of children, and maternity), geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, and Rest of MENA), and application (children apparel and maternity apparel).

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio