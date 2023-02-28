Childrens daycare services market size to grow by USD 164.11 billion between 2022-2027; Decrease in the child mortality rate to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global childrens daycare services market size is projected to grow by USD 164.11 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the decrease in the child mortality rate. According to The World Bank Group, the global number of neonatal death rates decreased from 2.67 million in 2015 to 2.44 million in 2019. The infant mortality rate (IMR) has also recorded a declining trend. IMR is defined as the number of deaths per 1,000 live births of children under one year of age. The IMR declined from 30.7 in 2016 to 28.2 in 2019. The continuous decline in the child mortality rate has played a pivotal role in increasing the revenue of the market. The continuous growth in medical advances will further enhance the growth prospects for the market during the forecast period. Insights about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges, historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021 & 2023 to 2027, USD Billion - Download a Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children Day Care Services Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Childrens daycare services market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our childrens daycare services market report covers the following areas:

Children Day Care Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 164.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, South Korea and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, KU Childrens Services, Learning Care Group, Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc., Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC, Spring Education Group, St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Learning Experience, The Sunshine House, and Tiny Hoppers Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Childrens daycare services market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Childrens daycare services market is segmented as below:

Application

Center-based



Home-based

The market growth in the center-based segment will be significant over the forecast period. A few of the significant advantages of center-based children's daycare facilities include socializing and interactive learning, multiple caregivers, licensing, advanced curriculum, etc. Children have the advantage of learning from different teachers and are under the supervision of multiple people. Center-based children's daycare facilities are enriched with an advanced curriculum, which facilitates overall child growth from the initial stage of life. Such factors are fostering the growth of the segment.

End-User

Preschool children



Infants and toddlers



Older children

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada

APAC

China



India

Europe

The U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

North America will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is APAC. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to the rising middle-class population and increasing incomes of people, which is making it easy for them to spend on children's daycare services. Urbanization and change in lifestyle in the form of dual-income households are the other factors that are driving the growth of the market in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Childrens daycare services market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global childrens daycare services market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Vendors are emphasize technology for providing innovative services to parents to sustain in the competitive market. They also focus on building brands and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. The deployment of labor is high in the global children daycare services market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Busy Bees Daycare LLC

Cadence Education LLC

Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd.

G8 Education Ltd.

Global Childrens Center

Goddard Systems Inc.

Growing Room

JP Holdings Inc.

Kids R Kids International Inc.

KinderCare Learning Centers LLC

KU Childrens Services

Learning Care Group

Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc.

Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC

Childrens daycare services market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the children day care services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the children day care services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the children day care services market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of children day care services market vendors

