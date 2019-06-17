Children's Dental Health Celebrates Continued Growth & Second Wilmington, DE Office

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 1st, Children's Dental Health celebrated the official grand opening of its first Wilmington, Delaware office at 3301 Lancaster Pike, mere hours after announcing its acquisition of a second Wilmington office located at 708 Foulk Road.

Dr. Anthony Monteiro, D.M.D. cuts the ribbon of Children's Dental Health's new pediatric dental office at 3301 Lancaster Pike in Wilmington, Delaware. Dr. Monteiro is joined by his family, members of the Children's Dental Health team, and the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

The team at Children's Dental Health of Wilmington unveiled its new, state-of-the-art Lancaster Pike office at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 1st. Families from the community enjoyed games, prizes, tours of the new office, as well as a live broadcast from 99.5 WJBR. Guests were treated to sausages and sandwiches from next door neighbor, Maiale, "The Sausage King of Delaware." Members of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce also showed their support in attending the event.

Children's Dental Health's new office on Foulk Road, formerly Delaware Kids Dental Center, provides greater access to dental care for the families of Greater Wilmington and the communities of New Castle County. Patients can expect to see various technological and clinical upgrades to the office in the coming months, including digital x-rays and streamlined patient communication.

With already more than 20 pediatric dental offices across Pennsylvania, Children's Dental Health is growing rapidly, as demonstrated by the continued expansion into Delaware. Both Wilmington offices are accepting new patients. Our doctors and pediatric dental specialists strive to provide a welcoming, kid-friendly, colorful atmosphere for both our patients and our parents.

"Tooth decay is the most common chronic early childhood disease in the United States," said Dr. Anthony Monteiro, D.M.D., the primary pediatric dentist at both Delaware offices. "It's our mission to reverse that trend, beginning with the families in our communities. We want every child to have a dental home by their first birthday or first tooth so we can help create lifelong oral health habits."

About Children's Dental Health: Children's Dental Health has been providing quality pediatric dental care to the community for more than 40 years. With more than 20 practices and pediatric dentists located throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, we allow for convenient access to dental care that is engaging, fun, and educational for patients. With our "show, tell, do" method, our growing patients actively learn routines to ensure a healthy smile for years to come. To learn more visit ChildrensDentalHealth.com or call 1-(866) KIDS-DENTAL.

