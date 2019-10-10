Children's Dental Management Names Dr. Noah Quinn as Chief Dental Officer

Since the formation of the DSO's current structure in 2017, Children's Dental Management has more than doubled in size through both targeted acquisitions and de novo growth. With such rapid expansion, and more anticipated in the future, the organization found it imperative to appoint a provider such as Dr. Quinn to such a vital role.

"As we continue to enter new markets and grow as an organization, it is paramount that the clinical quality in our practices is upheld to the highest degree," said Children's Dental Management CEO Michael O'Donnell. "Noah is an exceptional dentist and I'm confident that he and the Clinical Quality Committee will ensure those high standards are met."

Dr. Quinn is a board-certified Pediatric Dentist with more than ten years of experience serving the families of Philadelphia and surrounding communities as a Partner of Pediatric Dental Associates. A Philadelphia native, Dr. Quinn earned both his undergraduate and dental degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his pediatric dental residency at Temple University Hospital.

"I am incredibly honored to be entrusted with such an important responsibility within this organization," noted Dr. Quinn. "I love being a pediatric dentist and introducing oral health habits to our patients at an early age. I look forward to ensuring that I and all of my colleagues continue to provide the greatest quality of care to our patients."

About Children's Dental Management: Children's Dental Management is a Dental Support Organization dedicated to providing the highest level of business and operational support to our pediatric dental practices, allowing our dental care teams to focus on patient-centered care. From financial management to human resources and marketing, our professionals work to improve patient experience and expand access to dental care. We're proud to make a difference in the lives of children in the communities we serve. To learn more visit ChildrensDentalManagement.com.

