Children's Dental Surgery of Philadelphia Achieves AAAHC Accreditation

The surgical center, located in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood at 2301 E. Allegheny Avenue, provides pediatric dentists a safe and controlled hospital-like environment to perform complex dental procedures. As a result, children with severe anxiety, complex cases, or special needs can receive complete operatory or restorative work during a single procedure while under general anesthesia.

"Having a resource like this in the heart of the city is a tremendous benefit for Philadelphia-area families," said Chief Dental Officer Dr. Noah Quinn. "The new facility provides greater access to care and advances our mission of improving the oral health of children in our communities."

This state-of-the-art facility boasts the latest technology to ensure the safe treatment of children. Natural light and warm, bright colors fill the lobby, pre-operatory, and recovery areas to provide parents/guardians and patients alike with a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. The Allegheny Avenue location is also home to Pediatric Dental Associates and Children's Dental Health Orthodontics .

The Philadelphia surgery center is part of the dental support organization's continued growth. This is its fourth pediatric dental surgery center in Pennsylvania, joining locations in Bethlehem, Lancaster, and Malvern. In 2019, more than 8,000 children received dental care in these surgery centers that could not be performed in a typical visit to the dentist.

The COVID-19 pandemic further demonstrated the need for such facilities. As many dental offices, including Children's Dental Surgery facilities, closed temporarily and families were under stay-at-home orders, many children's oral health and hygiene habits were negatively impacted. These and other factors have resulted in an increased number of children with advanced tooth decay and the need for extensive oral rehabilitation. If left untreated, these patients can suffer additional tooth loss or decay or risk serious oral infections that can spread systemically.

Upon a credentialed dentist's referral, Children's Dental Surgery welcomes patients with most forms of insurance, including Medicaid and CHIP programs. Each facility is staffed by highly trained pediatric dentists, anesthesiologists, registered nurses, and office staff which guide families through the outpatient procedure, from arrival to post-operation. Visit www.ChildrensSurgicalCenter.com to learn more.

