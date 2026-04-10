Children's Education Franchise COMPUCHILD Expands Into North Fulton, Georgia, Amid Growing Demand for After-School Enrichment

New COMPUCHILD Franchisee to Serve Alpharetta and Roswell With STEM, AI, and Entrepreneurship-Focused After-School Programs for Children

DUBLIN, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUCHILD, a leading children's education franchise offering Entrepreneurial STEAM™-focused after-school enrichment programs, is pleased to announce its expansion into North Fulton County, Georgia, serving the communities of Alpharetta and Roswell. This expansion comes amid growing demand from families seeking high-quality, future-ready after-school learning experiences that combine STEM, artificial intelligence (AI), financial awareness, communication, ethics, and entrepreneurship.

COMPUCHILD: Highest Franchisee Satisfaction and Best Quality at the Lowest Cost

The new territory will be owned and operated by Mr. Olumide Sowunmi, an experienced IT professional and long-time Fulton County resident. With more than 20 years of experience across industries, including finance, healthcare, aviation, and telecommunications, he brings both technical depth and a strong understanding of real-world applications of technology. His academic background spans engineering, a master's degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design, and certification in AI and machine learning from the University of Texas at Austin.

As a father and an active member of the local community for over a decade, Mr. Sowunmi is deeply invested in how children learn and grow in today's rapidly evolving, technology-driven world. His decision to start a COMPUCHILD franchise reflects a commitment to creating meaningful learning environments where children are encouraged to explore, think independently, and build confidence through hands-on experiences.

"I wanted to create a place where children feel genuinely excited to learn and where technology becomes something they can explore with confidence, not hesitation," said Mr. Sowunmi. "When learning connects to curiosity and real-world thinking, children begin to see what they are capable of, and that shift stays with them."

He added, "These programs are not just about teaching concepts. They are about helping children develop the ability to think, solve problems, and approach challenges with confidence. That is what truly prepares them for the future."

Across communities like Alpharetta and Roswell, parents are increasingly seeking structured, in-person after-school programs that go beyond academics to build problem-solving skills, communication, and confidence. COMPUCHILD's model addresses this need through interactive, instructor-led classes that emphasize both technical and life skills.

The North Fulton territory will offer a wide range of STEM programs for kids, including robotics engineering, AI and machine learning, and coding, along with entrepreneurship classes that build financial awareness, communication, and ethical decision-making. These after-school enrichment programs are designed to make learning engaging, practical, and relevant for children navigating an increasingly complex world.

COMPUCHILD is a low-cost, capital-light children's education franchise designed to empower local educators, professionals, and entrepreneurs to deliver high-quality programs within their own communities. Its flexible and scalable model allows franchisees to build a meaningful business while making a lasting educational impact.

Welcoming the new franchisee, COMPUCHILD President Ms. Shubhra Kant said, "At COMPUCHILD, we are committed to bringing cutting-edge technology education in STEM and AI to communities across the United States and Canada, while complementing it with financial awareness, communication, and ethics. We strongly believe that meaningful education must be rooted in the community it serves. Every community has unique needs, and those needs are best understood by local educators and professionals who are part of that community. Our low-cost, capital-light franchise model empowers entrepreneurs to deliver high-quality, future-focused education at a reasonable cost while also building a fulfilling and profitable business."

With more than three decades of experience in after-school education, COMPUCHILD continues to evolve with the changing landscape of technology, careers, and learning. Its Entrepreneurial STEAM™ curriculum helps children develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and adaptability—skills that are essential in an AI-driven future. For individuals seeking meaningful work rooted in community, innovation, and impact, COMPUCHILD offers a franchise model built on mentorship, quality, and long-term partnership. It is truly exciting to see entrepreneurs recognizing the unique value of the COMPUCHILD franchise and choosing to bring these programs to their communities.

About COMPUCHILD

The COMPUCHILD franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)-focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, COMPUCHILD strives to be the best children's education franchise. COMPUCHILD's after-school enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a young age. COMPUCHILD's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school enrichment in the AI world.

Contact

Phone: (341) 777-8000

Email: [email protected]

Own a Franchise: https://COMPUCHILD.com/own-a-franchise

SOURCE COMPUCHILD