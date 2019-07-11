Children's Entertainment News Authors Appeal to Congress and Trump: "Clean Up Your Rhetoric!"

OCALA, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's book authors Robin MacBlane and Larry Whitler, creators of Robin And The Giant, are appealing to Congress and President Trump to clean up their rhetoric and show more respect to one another. In their morning radio show and podcast, AM Ocala Live, Whitler and MacBlane devoted ten minutes of airtime as an open letter to the President, Congress, and all elected officials and political candidates. In the broadcast they ask, "How are children ever going to learn to be respectful of one another when our own elected leaders have such disgraceful mouths?"

Their appeal is in alignment with the theme of their new book, "You Count, I Count," which shows the importance of recognizing that we are all important and that there is purpose to all of our lives.

In the "Open Letter" broadcast they say, "Maybe you disagree but that doesn't mean you should be condescending." The morning team, heard each weekday morning on WOCA The Source, in Ocala, Florida, makes it clear that the open letter is not about policy or politics but about form, style, and class.

Whitler said, "Robin and I have two lives. We are radio hosts and we are children's authors. As radio hosts on a news/talk radio station we engage in quite a bit of conversation that is centered on the current political climate. The amount of name calling and insults we report on from our leaders seems to be a symptom of an ailing society."

MacBlane finishes the thought saying, "And as children's authors for the past 30 years we have continuously written stories that illustrate the importance of good social morals and the responsibility we all have to support each other and listen with respect even when we disagree."

Whitler said, "As broadcasters we are in a profession that is actually part of the problem. Our colleagues in radio who resort to 'fist banging' are being listened to in cars all across America and many of those cars have children sitting in the back seat and they hear every word of it."

MacBlane adds, "That is why we are making this appeal. If we truly want a better tomorrow, if we truly want to make America great again, if we truly want to be good stewards of the environment, then we have to listen with respect to each other and recognize that intelligent dialogue is a two way street. When yelling and name-calling causes a figurative 'traffic jam of ideas' we become stagnant and non-productive."

Whitler finishes with, "That is why we implore everyone, from President Trump on down, to clean it up. The strongest figures in history have always been the ones who knew how to 'speak softly and carry a big stick'."

MacBlane agrees and says, "And remember, the children are listening. And THEY are our best hope for a brighter tomorrow."

