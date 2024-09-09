September 15-21, 2024

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MAGIC Foundation and their sponsors Ascendis Pharma, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer, are proud to announce the annual Children's Growth Awareness Week, taking place from September 15-21, 2024. This important event highlights the critical role that tracking physical growth plays in monitoring a child's overall health. Abnormal growth patterns can be an early indicator of an underlying medical condition, making it essential for parents and caregivers to pay close attention to their child's growth.

Children's Growth Awareness Week: Why Growth Awareness Matters

Why Growth Awareness Matters

Physical growth is one of the most significant indicators of a child's health. A delay in growth or even accelerated growth can signal underlying medical disorders that may require intervention. Tracking growth over time helps identify trends that might otherwise go unnoticed, ensuring that children are growing at the proper rate for their age and development.

Mary Andrews, Co-Founder of The MAGIC Foundation explains, "If, as parents, we understand how important annual measurements are, and what they can reveal about our child's health, we know to obtain medical care early, instead of waiting to see if they 'outgrow' a problem. Abnormal growth is a major indicator of a child's overall health. The goal is to educate parents and give doctors more time to intervene if needed, to help the child before permanent damage occurs."

Growth Awareness Week serves as an additional opportunity to educate parents, caregivers, and anyone involved in the lives of children to bring awareness to the topic of growth disorders. As MAGIC puts it, "Children have a short time to grow and a lifetime to live with the results."

The MAGIC Foundation is a charitable non-profit organization dedicated to providing support services to families of children afflicted with a wide variety of chronic and/or critical disorders, syndromes, and diseases that affect a child's growth. We urge everyone to spread awareness about the importance of monitoring children's growth. Visit (https://www.magicfoundation.org/growth-awareness-week/) to learn more about how you can educate yourself, family, friends, coworkers and community. If you have concerns about your child's growth, be sure to speak to their doctor.

For more information, please contact The MAGIC Foundation's national office at [email protected] or (800) 362-4423.

Media Contact:

Courtney Rivard

6308368200

[email protected]

SOURCE The MAGIC Foundation