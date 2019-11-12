Children's Health Advocates Gather to Demand Truth and Justice for the Vaccine-Injured
Government's gift to Pharma of liability-free vaccines puts children's health at risk states Children's Health Defense (CHD) Chairman, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of advocates for children's health will gather Thursday at the Vaccine Injury Epidemic (VIE) Event on the National Mall to mark the 33rd anniversary of National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA). The rally on Nov. 14th will spotlight the devastating impact NCVIA has had upon the state of children's health. Vaccine makers cannot be held accountable, thereby eliminating any incentives for improved vaccine safety.
RFK, Jr. will address the ramifications of NCVIA and honor those whose lives have been forever changed by vaccines. "It's time to call out Congress, the CDC, and drug companies for allowing industry profits to trump children's [potential] health [risks]," said Kennedy. "There is no crisis more urgent than the epidemics of chronic health conditions among our nation's children."
Following NCVIA's passage creating the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), the childhood vaccine market sparked a gold rush for Pharma as more vaccines for routine childhood illnesses were developed. Coterminous with the burgeoning vaccine schedule, chronic health conditions in children rose from 12% to 54%. As vaccine industry profits grew to $50 billion annually, so did diagnoses of asthma, autism, ADHD, allergies, anxiety, depression, diabetes, obsessive-compulsive disorder and auto-immune diseases. Here are the facts:
- An HHS-funded study found only 1% of vaccine injuries are reported.
- Despite NVICP's high burden of proof and two out of three claims dismissed, over $4.2 billion has been paid for claims of vaccine injury or death.
- The vaccine-injured find NVICP to be a years-long, litigious program with no jury, discovery and precedent. While medical bills mount, the injured are up against DOJ lawyers and HHS "Special Masters" that act as judges.
- The Department of Justice and the NVICP are accused of fraud and obstruction of justice in the Autism Omnibus Proceeding.
- The Institute of Medicine reports that the vaccine schedule as recommended has never been studied for long-term health effects.
- Modern medicine acknowledges that not everyone responds the same to vaccination and the "one size fits all" vaccine policy is not science based.
Children's Health Defense's six steps to vaccine safety. RFK, Jr. interviews upon request.
