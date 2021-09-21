Children's Health Defense: Covid-19 Mandates Cause Backlash

"I had felt so alone, but being at these rallies and seeing the vast number of people standing together in love and unity has encouraged my heart," said Stephania Christian, a mom and activist who along with approximately 3,000 other protesters attended a rally in Foley Square in New York. "Together we have cried, held hands, helped one another and our numbers are growing daily. Fear not, you are not alone."

"Parents and individuals should be able to make their own decisions when it comes to their health..."

Participants and organizers, encouraged by the outpouring of support, are already planning for another walk-out protest to take place soon, more information on upcoming events can be found at WalkOutWeek.org

The protests were organized by Children's Health Defense, an organization which objects to the immoral and unconstitutional medical mandates forced upon American citizens, a sentiment echoed this week by US judges around the country.

As a part of the Walk Out Week demonstration in Foley Square Del Bigtree, Mary Holland, Trisha Lindsay and Rita Palma spoke to the crowd about these mandates as a violation of American freedoms and civil liberties.

Similar rallies took place in Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Oregon.

"The resistance against government health mandates forcing COVID-19 vaccination on children and adults is growing daily, even people who opted to take the injection are standing in solidarity against mandates," said Stephanie Locricchio, Advocacy Liaison with Children's Health Defense.

"We need to remind the powers that be that parents and individuals should be able to make their own decisions when it comes to their health and well-being," said Aimee Villella McBride Advocacy Liaison, Children's Health Defense.

While US residents were walking out of their schools and offices, the US judicial system was concluding that such mandates violate the rights of individuals. In Florida, Judge K. Michael Moore upheld an executive order issued by Rep. Gov. Ron DeSantis which allows parents--not the government--to decide whether their children wear masks. Likewise, on Wednesday in New York, Judge David Hurd ordered a halt to Covid mandates forcing healthcare workers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. Hours later, New York State court judge Laurence L. Love followed suit, temporarily prohibiting these mandates from being imposed on educators.

For more information on these efforts o future protests please contact:

Rita Shreffler 202-599-1461

Children's Health Defense ® is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and to establish safeguards to prevent future harm.

SOURCE The Children's Health Defense