Children's Health Defense Joins Medical Freedom Advocates for National Town Hall Forum on the COVID Crisis

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Health Defense (CHD) in conjunction with the Autism Action Network, Family Freedom Alliance, and the NY Alliance for Vaccine Rights announces a free online forum on May 25 to provide open discussion on the myriad impacts the COVID crisis has taken upon individual health and freedom, the economy, and society in general. Panelists include noted scientists, lawyers and activists including Minister Tony Muhammad, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, CHD President and General Counsel Mary Holland and others.

Inspired by the overwhelming outpouring of COVID-related questions from the public to the participating organizations, the forum's goal is to provide relevant information that most mainstream media outlets and government agencies either gloss over or ignore altogether. Forum topics include:

The impact of Governor Cuomo's COVID policies upon New Yorkers

Potential exaggeration of COVID death rates

The reliability and safety of COVID tests

The efficacy and safety of face masks

The efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines

Legal questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The potential for increased susceptibility to vaccine injury among Blacks and Latinos

The impact of lockdowns on children

The potential impact upon women's menstrual cycles from COVID-19 vaccines

With conflicting COVID information coming from government health agencies and the media, the panel hopes to create dialogue around the legitimate questions from people across the country that have yet to be adequately answered by traditional medical authorities.

"The reality is we're seeing the worst censorship in American history," said author and forum organizer Curtis Cost. "With the COVID situation, laws are now being passed and policies imposed that violate the fundamental rights of citizens. This is going to be an opportunity for people to hear a lot of information from a group of outstanding doctors, scientists, researchers, lawyers and community activists. This information hasn't yet been widely heard. Our hope is to bring a balanced perspective to our audience on a wide range of issues."

The Tuesday, May 25 forum starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. To register at no cost, click here.

