CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA JOINS CHILDREN'S BRAIN TUMOR NETWORK AS NEW MEMBER INSTITUTION

News provided by

Children’s Brain Tumor Network

12 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) welcomes Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as a new member institution. Dr. Jason Fangusaro, pediatric hematologist/oncologist, will serve as the CBTN's principal investigator at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is thrilled to join CBTN as a member institution. We hope to contribute to the acceleration of research on behalf of all children diagnosed with a brain tumor," said Jason Fangusaro, Director of Developmental Therapeutics at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Professor of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

As the only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is a trusted leader in pediatrics, offering more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs. Children's is one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country, managing more than one million patient visits annually. Each year, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center cares for more than 750 children and young adults with central nervous system (CNS) tumors, making it the largest treatment center for pediatric brain cancer in the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to CBTN. Together, we stand united in our commitment to advance research, provide unwavering support, and improve care for children and families affected by brain tumors," said Jena Lilly, Executive Director of Children's Brain Tumor Network.

First-year funding for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta participation in CBTN is generously provided by The Ross K. MacNeill Foundation. The addition of this new member institution exponentially multiplies the amount of patient data researchers can use in the search to find cures for children diagnosed with a brain tumor.

As a primary CBTN member site, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta contributes consented samples of childhood tissue to help advance understanding of brain tumor biology.  Each sample is deidentified before undergoing genetic sequencing, a process that converts the samples into data to provide the greatest value to researchers worldwide, while protecting the privacy of each child.

No single institution can collect enough samples on their own, making collaboration through CBTN an essential step towards more effective treatments for children.

About Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN)
CBTN is a collaborative research effort to accelerate treatments for children with brain tumors. Collectively, CBTN's 35 international member institutions have enrolled more than 6,500 study participants and more than 70,000 biospecimen samples to create the world's most comprehensive repository of childhood brain tumors. CBTN's suite of informatics and analytics platforms enable researchers to collaborate in real-time on behalf of children diagnosed with a brain tumor. Learn more at cbtn.org.

Contact:

Bobby Moulder, Children's Brain Tumor Network

[email protected] (484) 258-8539

SOURCE Children’s Brain Tumor Network

