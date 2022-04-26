Children's Home Society Celebrates National Foster Care Month

Today there are over 12,000 children in foster care in North Carolina. Sadly, these children must leave their homes due to crisis situations, and they look to loving adults in our communities for the things their own families are unable to provide at the time. The need is great for foster families to support these children during the transition, while they await reunification with their family of origin, guardianship with relatives, or adoption.

For children who are going through this unsettling transition, foster families:

provide a safe and comfortable family environment.

provide physical and emotional needs as they would for their own child.

ensure that the child attends school and express appreciation for their accomplishments.

provide recreational and enriching activities.

provide appropriate clothing.

attend to medical and dental needs.

guide through the grieving and adjustment process that accompanies the transition.

help maintain a realistic relationship with their families through visitation and active consideration of the child's feelings.

assist in preparing the child to return to family or to be moved to a permanent adoptive home.

However, these champions often go unnoticed. National Foster Care Month provides the occasion to raise awareness of foster care and to present opportunities for people in our communities to be informed, provide support, and consider becoming a foster parent.

Because our mission is founded on ensuring a permanent, safe, and loving family for every child, those considering providing foster care can rest assured that Children's Home Society is prepared to walk alongside foster families every step of the way.

For more information on Children's Home Society, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

Children's Home Society is dedicated to providing top-quality, evidence-based programs and services to children and families throughout North Carolina.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community.

