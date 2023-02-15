Children's Home Society of North Carolina Recognized with Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna has selected Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) as a recipient of its Bronze level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program.

"Our culture at Children's Home Society is steeped in a commitment to furthering family well-being as it aligns with our mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family," said Carli Guanciale, CHS Vice President, Human Resources and Employee Experience. "We are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation."

"CHS is dedicated to our people and invested in their health and well-being. When we create space for their wellness and personal development, we allow our people to show up as the best version of themselves to better serve children and families," Guanciale added.

In keeping with Children's Home Society's commitment to employee health, CHS recently introduced its Passport to Wellness program which encourages all staff to get their flu shots, vaccines, and other preventive care, and improve their physical, social, financial, emotional, and environmental well-being. Through the Global Fitness Challenge by Cigna app, CHS just completed its own wellness challenge where employees enthusiastically participated a walking/hiking competition combined with a nature photography contest.

"As a consultative growth partner, Cigna knows that a healthy workforce is critical to business growth," said Cindy Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are honored to recognize organizations like Children's Home Society who share our commitment to workplace wellness. Creating a healthy work culture is of critical importance, and many employers are seeing increased employee engagement, productivity, and retention as a result of whole person health wellness initiatives."

Children's Home Society was also recognized in 2022 by insurance consulting firm Gallagher as a Best-in-Class employer for providing innovative solutions for creating organizational structures, workplace policies, and total rewards, as well as inclusively engaging and motivating its employees.

Investing in an effective workplace well-being program drives value for employers. Senior executives surveyed as part of an Economist Impact study commissioned by Cigna reported greater productivity, stronger staff morale and motivation, and greater retention and loyalty as the most significant business outcomes of a healthy workforce. Additionally, a Gallup Report finds that on average, companies with high employee engagement are 23 percent more profitable.

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation, formerly known as the Cigna Well-Being Award, evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations, program execution, and whole person health. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for whole-organization health. Cigna is proud to honor Children's Home Society with the Bronze level designation for having made good progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.

Last year CHS served more than 20,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 4,800 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children's Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For information about career opportunities at Children's Home Society, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit chsnc.org/about/careers.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

