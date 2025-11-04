Children's Hospital Association Unveils Bold New Brand to Lead the Future of Children's Health

New mission and identity signal a renewed commitment to unify perspectives, inform decisions, and drive progress

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Association (CHA), the leading advocate for children's health and voice for more than 200 children's hospitals, today unveiled a bold new brand that reflects its vision to make children's health a national priority and advance pediatric care across the country. Announced during the Annual Leadership Conference (ALC) in Chula Vista, California, the rebrand unites CHA's mission, vision, and values under one purpose: children are the key to our future.

New Identity



CHA's advocacy has long focused on the issues that shape access to children's health care – from Medicaid and the pediatric workforce to mental health. Its new identity reinforces three guiding principles: that children's health is a national priority, that children are the key to our future, and that progress must be informed by data and driven by action.

"Today marks a transformative moment for our association. This is more than a new look – it's a renewed commitment to our purpose of improving pediatric health for every child, in every community," said Matthew Cook, CEO of Children's Hospital Association. "It strengthens our ability to advocate effectively on Capitol Hill and beyond, empowering CHA to lead the national conversation on children's health."

A Renewed Mission



As the only national association dedicated solely to children's hospitals, CHA drives informed and actionable progress for children's health. CHA brings unmatched pediatric-specific expertise, data, and collaboration to move children's health to the center of care and policy.

"With this rebrand, we are enhancing how we fight for healthier futures for all children," said Paul R. Haut, MD, president of Children's Hospital Association. "Our renewed identity positions CHA as the trusted leader driving meaningful advancements in children's health."

Children's health has never been more critical to the future of our nation. Recognizing this urgency, CHA is leading efforts to elevate pediatric well-being as a national priority, build cross-sector partnerships, and deliver solutions that create lasting change for children and families.

About Children's Hospital Association

The Children's Hospital Association (CHA) is the nation's leading advocate for children's health, uniting 200+ children's hospitals to improve care and amplify impact. Through a unique combination of pediatric-specific expertise, data, and networking, CHA drives informed and actionable progress from care to policy. Learn more at childrenshospitals.org.

SOURCE Children's Hospital Association