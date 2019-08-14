Children's Hospital Colorado Appoints Luis De La Torre, MD, as Assistant Director of its International Center for Colorectal and Urogenital Care

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) today announced the appointment of Luis De La Torre, MD, FAAP, FAPSA, as Assistant Director of the hospital's International Center for Colorectal and Urogenital Care. A renowned leader in his field, Dr. De La Torre has more than 30 years of experience in pediatric colorectal surgery and urogenital medicine. He is known for developing the transanal approach known as the "De La Torre Technique" for the treatment of Hirschsprung Disease, a congenital condition that occurs in approximately one in 5,000 babies. It is characterized by the absence of nerves in parts of the large intestine and causes problems with passing stool.

Traditionally, Hirschsprung Disease was treated with three different surgeries to correct the bowel obstruction that is a hallmark of the condition. However, Dr. De La Torre developed a technique that repairs the obstruction through a single, less-invasive surgery. Patients are able to have bowel movements following the operation, allowing a faster recovery during their hospital stay. Most importantly, the technique has improved both outcomes and quality of life for patients born with Hirschsprung.

"Dr. De La Torre's record of accomplishments makes him a true pioneer in his field," said Jena Hausmann, Children's Colorado president and CEO. "We are deeply honored to have him join fellow pioneers Alberto Peña, MD, and Andrea Bischoff, MD, at the helm of Children's Colorado's colorectal team, making our Center one of the top such programs in the world."

Dr. De La Torre's other clinical areas of focus include anorectal malformations, cloaca, fecal incontinence, severe or intractable idiopathic constipation, bowel management, colostomy care, cloacal exstrophy, appendicostomy, colon polyps, anal fistula, anal abscesses and colorectal problems in children with neurogenic bowel.

Dr. De La Torre comes to Children's Colorado from the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, where he was the founding director of that hospital's Colorectal and Hirschsprung Center for Children. Previously, he founded and led the Colorectal Center for Children of Mexico and Latinamerica at Children's Hospital of Puebla and Hospital Ángeles Puebla.

Dr. De La Torre earned his medical degree from the Universidad Nacional Autonóma de México (UNAM) in Mexico City. He was a pediatric resident and chief resident of pediatric surgery within UNAM's National Institute of Pediatrics.

