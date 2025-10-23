Children's Hospital Colorado Earns Magnet Redesignation for Fifth Time

Only 1.4 % of hospitals nationwide hold a fifth Magnet designation, the highest honor for nursing excellence

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) once again received the highest international recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®. Today, the Magnet Recognition Program® notified and congratulated Jennifer Roth, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Executive, for Children's Colorado achieving the Magnet designation for the fifth consecutive time.

Three Children's Hospital Colorado nurses

Only 10% of U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet designation, and to accomplish this recognition five times in a row places Children's Colorado among the top 1.4% of hospitals nationwide. Out of 642 hospitals currently designated as Magnet organizations internationally, only 48 pediatric organizations have been recognized by Magnet.

"Achieving and maintaining Magnet recognition for 20 years is a mark of excellence that truly sets Children's Colorado apart," Roth said. "It is a beacon to patients and families, letting them know they can expect outstanding care tailored to kids' unique needs. It signifies to our colleagues and peer organizations that we are a top performer with regard to results-driven outcomes. And it sends a clear message to current and prospective nurses that we value and support engagement in professional practice."

In addition to Magnet redesignation, Children's Colorado achieved nine exemplars, or areas of distinction, that not only meet but exceed Magnet standards. Appraisers expressed admiration for the hospital's excellence in patient outcomes, including several key quality indicators and patient experience scores that outperformed national benchmarks. One area of distinction they were particularly impressed by is the hospital's nurse-led advocacy work woven throughout the system, including clinical practice specialist Laura Pickford's public policy training to educate and empower nurses to impact policy and improve health outcomes for children as well as the School Health team's efforts to provide training and resources to school health nurses across Colorado and Wyoming, led by Julie Wilken, clinical manager for the School Health Program. They also celebrated the innovative, industry-leading care model in the hospital's inpatient psychiatric unit, and appraisers also recognized the pioneering work in photobiomodulation therapy, which has been proven to help decrease side effects and improve quality of life for patients and families during chemotherapy treatment.

Over a period of three days in August, appraisers from the Magnet Recognition Program® were guided through multiple departments in the Denver metro region. Hundreds of team members in various roles participated in more than 80 hours of sessions and shared examples of nursing excellence.

"We are so grateful for the incredible expertise, creativity and unwavering dedication to excellence that have made our Magnet recognition a reality for the past 20 years," said Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children's Colorado. "Our team members are the driving force behind Children's Colorado's sustained leadership in transforming child health."

The ANCC's Magnet Recognition Program is revered as the leading credential for nursing, requiring rigorous adherence and accountability to evidence-based and nationally benchmarked professional standards. This achievement is a direct reflection of longstanding commitment to exceptional nursing and clinical professional practice.

Research demonstrates that patients benefit from visiting a hospital with Magnet status. Magnet hospitals report improved clinical outcomes, fewer patient falls, fewer medication errors, lower mortality rates and higher patient and family satisfaction. Magnet hospitals also tend to have lower nursing turnover and an improved nurse work environment.

"Pediatric nurses exemplify 'our everyday is extraordinary,'" said Lisa Peters, Magnet Program Director at Children's Colorado. "Our nurses are compassionate, skilled and committed individuals who constantly seek innovative ways to improve care for the next generation. Their dedication and passion enhance our pediatric health system and make a profound difference in the present moment."

Children's Colorado initially was designated a Magnet hospital in 2005 and was recognized again in 2011, 2015 and 2020. Hospitals must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet principles and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. The Magnet designation is recognized at all Children's Hospital Colorado Denver Metro locations. Under the leadership of Kathie Seerup, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, the southern region is on their journey for a first Magnet designation.



"This accomplishment is a testament to Children's Hospital Colorado's commitment to nursing excellence," said David Marshall, Executive Committee Chair, ANCC Commission on Magnet ®. "Magnet recognizes the team members who practice at Children's Hospital Colorado and, more importantly, your dedication to the patients you serve."

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world, identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursecredentialing.org/magnet.

