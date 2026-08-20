Children's Hospital Colorado Named Exclusive Children's Hospital Partner of Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth

Multi-year partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment begins with 2026-27 season

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) today announced a multi-year agreement that designates Children's Colorado as the exclusive children's hospital partner of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth. The Children's Colorado community will have opportunities to participate in special programs, game-day activities and visits with these three Colorado professional sports teams.

"Our patients and families are at the center of everything we do," said Jena Hausmann, President and CEO of Children's Colorado. "This partnership helps us continue to create moments that matter, both inside and outside the hospital."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of children through professional sports-related programming while deepening Children's Colorado's relationships with families across Colorado and the surrounding region.

"Our teams, especially the Avalanche, already have a meaningful 30-year history with Children's Colorado, making annual visits to support patients and their families," said Kevin Demoff, President of Team and Media Operations for KSE. "This partnership allows us to expand that relationship throughout the community, fostering unforgettable moments of joy between patients and their favorite teams. Those interactions are inspiring for the kids, but just as often we see that the kids inspire our players."

Planned experiences for this partnership include:

Youth sports engagement, such as: Children's Colorado sports medicine and mental health experts working with coaches, caregivers and athletes affiliated with Nuggets and Avalanche youth sports programs. Establishment of new youth sports programs, including camps and clinics with the Nuggets and a youth hockey day with the Avalanche, featuring access to Children's Colorado's network of nutrition, mental health and sport experts for participating kids, caregivers and coaches. Distribution of the latest health and wellness information for young athletes and their caregivers.

Educational booths at home games with free resources from Children's Colorado.

Support of the "My First Game" program for young fans attending their first Avalanche, Nuggets or Mammoth game at Ball Arena.

Support of the "Nugget for a Day" and "Avalanche for a Day" programs for kids facing challenges or demonstrating extraordinary commitment to their community, featuring player meet-and-greets, a behind-the-scenes tour, and tickets to a game.

Regular mascot and player visits to Children's Colorado locations and events.

Patient and team member participation in pre-game and in-game activities and experiences.

Children's Colorado visibility at family-focused events hosted at Ball Arena.

Additional experiences specific to each team include:

Colorado Avalanche : Children's Colorado patients will participate in game-day roles during the annual Next Generation Night. Patients and team members will also have the exclusive opportunity to skate on the ice at Ball Arena.

: Children's Colorado patients will participate in game-day roles during the annual Next Generation Night. Patients and team members will also have the exclusive opportunity to skate on the ice at Ball Arena. Denver Nuggets : Children's Colorado will become the official partner of SuperMascot Rocky, with a Children's Colorado patch featured on his uniform. Patients and team members will also be invited to a private Court of Dreams event to play on the Ball Arena court.

: Children's Colorado will become the official partner of SuperMascot Rocky, with a Children's Colorado patch featured on his uniform. Patients and team members will also be invited to a private Court of Dreams event to play on the Ball Arena court. Colorado Mammoth: Children's Colorado will be a supporting partner of Mammoth trading cards, and patients and team members will have the exclusive opportunity to play on the Mammoth floor at Ball Arena.

Children's Colorado is excited to see the partnership come alive as the Avalanche kick off their season at home in September, the Nuggets opening on the road in October and the Mammoth taking the field later this fall.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT KROENKE SPORTS & ENTERNTAINMENT

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues include Arsenal F.C. (EPL), Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), SoFi Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Ball Arena, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, and the Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network; Altitude+, the direct-to consumer streaming service; KSE Radio, which includes Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, MIX 100, KOOL 105 and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM; and Outdoor Sportsman Group, the largest media company devoted to outdoor sports.

SOURCE Children's Hospital Colorado